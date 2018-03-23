WATCH LIVE at 8: Local 4 primetime special -- 'Generation Under Fire'

On the eve of the March for Our Lives demonstration in Washington, D.C., WDIV-Local 4 will air a live special called “Generation Under Fire.”

Watch live at 8 p.m.

These topics and more will be covered in Local 4’s hour-long special:

A discussion with local education students who are about to become teachers

The importance of the march to local students heading to D.C.

The number of teachers who have signed up for classes to get a Concealed Pistol License

Dads who invented a “gun vault” for schools

Parents raising money for door and window security devices for their children’s schools

A psychologist’s view on mental health issues and why so many young children plan attacks in schools.

Local 4 anchors Devin Scillian and Kimberly Gill host this primetime special from the WDIV studios in downtown Detroit along with Sandra Ali who will be live from D.C. talking to metro area students.

“Generation Under Fire” airs Friday, March 23 at 8 p.m. on Local 4 and will be streamed on ClickOnDetroit.com.

*PROGRAM NOTE: Blindspot can be seen late night at 3:02 a.m. on Local 4

In addition to participating in the primetime special, Ali will report from the march Saturday throughout the day online and during Local 4 News at 6 p.m. and 11 p.m.

