Paid Social Specialist - Social News Desk

Social News Desk is now seeking a full-time Paid Social Specialist to be a member of our new SND Promotions department. This is a hands-on role and is ideal for someone who loves to build and optimize successful social ads. The ideal candidate will have experience in paid social media. Applicants should have created, executed and optimized paid social media campaigns and achieved measurable results. Facebook Blueprint certification is a big plus but not a requirement. Experience with television and/or newspaper acquisition ads is also a plus.

Occasional travel to conferences and client meetings may be required, as appropriate (when considered safe to do so.)

Duties include:

Manage end to end execution of Facebook and Instagram ad campaigns across multiple clients with a hands-on approach Elements include: implementation, budget management, performance review, and optimization Achieve targeted ROI for social campaigns on a monthly basis Effectively communicate directly with clients on ads performance and strategy Support Client Success Managers on campaign questions and issues Proven success with following detailed directions, multi-tasking and managing priorities

Ad

THE LOCATION:

Wherever you are! This position is work-from-home (even after the pandemic!). Employees are required to maintain their own in-home office space which is dedicated, quiet, professional and suitable for webcam discussions with clients. Standard office hours are 9am-6pm ET with some off-hours work expected when customer needs warrant.

THE COMPANY:

Social News Desk (SND) was founded in 2010 by two journalists who were on a mission to help local news succeed on Facebook and Twitter. Since then, the company has exploded as the world’s preeminent social media partner for newsrooms. Join us!

We’re on the leading edge of organic and paid social media strategy, software and tech-enabled services for news. We offer competitive salary and bonus structure as well as a strong benefits package including medical, dental, vision and 401k… plus a really fun, remote-work environment (before, during and after the pandemic). We love to innovate and make a difference for journalists.

Ad

INTERESTED? PLEASE APPLY:

Please send cover letter, resume and references to: Dan Scapusio at dscapusio@socialnewsdesk.com by September 6, 2021.

As a condition of employment, GMG requires that all newly hired employees be fully vaccinated against the coronavirus by the first day of employment, to the extent permitted by applicable law, unless you qualify for a medical or religious accommodation.

Any offer of employment is conditional upon the successful completion of a pre-employment drug screening, investigative background check, employment/education verifications and reference checks.

Social News Desk/GMG is an Equal Opportunity Employer. In addition to complying with the requirements of federal law, Social News Desk will comply with applicable state and local laws prohibiting employment discrimination.