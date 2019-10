Ben Bailey and Local 4 are on the hunt for the best Halloween House displays in Metro Detroit.

Please submit a photo of your house and let us know how we can reach you.

You may see your house featured on Local 4 News!

All you have to do is fill out the form below. Be sure to add a photo and send us some information on the photo!

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.