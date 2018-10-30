Detroit's first "Halloween in the D" - Fun festivities for families throughout the city

After decades of the Halloween season being about fires and danger, Halloween fun returns to Detroit. Starting this year, Halloween in Detroit will be a night for families and children again.

The Mayor’s Office, led by the Department of Neighborhoods, announced plans for Detroit’s first “Halloween in the D,” a citywide series of special events, haunted houses and trunk-or-treat locations at parks, recreation centers, police stations and fire houses.

Most of the events will take place on Halloween night, but others, such as parties and events at city recreation centers will take place in the days leading up to Halloween.

“We made a promise to Detroit’s children that from now on, Halloween is going to be for them,” said Mayor Mike Duggan. “Halloween in the D will be the start of a very special new tradition in our city, something all Detroiters will be proud to say is especially their own.”

Rouge, Chandler and Clark parks will transformed into Haunted Parks; DDOT to revive its popular Haunted Bus City seeks candy donations to support trunk-or-treating at police precincts.

Events planned across the city on Halloween Night include:

Three haunted parks at: Rouge, Chandler and Clark Parks

A harvest fest on Woodward Avenue at Spirit Plaza

Trunk-or-Treat events at all 12 Detroit Police precincts and other activities

Detroit Fire Department distributing candy at fire stations

Haunted DDOT Bus Halloween parties and events at Detroit recreation centers

Three Halloween-themed houses, sponsored by the Detroit Land Bank Authority

Also, seven community meals, one in each district, to celebrate and recruit volunteers for year-round neighborhood radio patrols October 30

While the City is taking care of most of the planning and logistics, there are still some things residents can do to support the new Halloween in the D celebration, including:

Donate candy or volunteer to decorate your car for Trunk-or-Treat activities at police precincts

Join or start a local neighborhood radio patrol

For more information on activities or to volunteer, visit www.halloweeninthed.org.