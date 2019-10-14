Here's our top five scariest haunted houses around the D

Hush Haunted Attraction

37550 Cherry Hill Rd. Westland, MI 48185

(Photo Courtesy: Hush Haunted Attraction)

Hush, so you can hear what lurks in the darkness! Hush Haunted Attraction is not just one but three haunted houses. You can wear your favorite Halloween costume but just leave the handheld items at home. Hush is recommended for children over the age of 12 years old and the attractions are handicap accessible. General Admission is $24.99 to $27.99 depending on the day. Fast pass and immediate admission are available for additional fees. Visit hushhauntedattractions.com

Erebus Haunted Attraction

18 South Perry St. Pontiac, MI 48342

(Photo Courtesy: Erebus Haunted Attraction)

Erebus was named the best haunted attraction in the country by USA Today. Prepare for thrills as you face this four-story haunted house tower of terror. Will you make it through the half-mile indoor walk? Tickets to one of the world’s largest haunted attractions range from $20 - $29 depending on the day. Visit hauntedpontiac.com to buy your tickets.

Azra Chamber of Horrors

31401 John R Rd, Bldg 2, Madison Heights, MI 48071

(Photo Courtesy: Azra Chamber of Horrors)

Looking for a new haunted house in Michigan? Check out the Azra Chamber of Horrors! Each chamber is a step closer to your freedom or will you be trapped in the chamber forever? Azra Chamber of Horrors is a multi-level maze. The attraction is located next door to other attractions like Escape Room Zone and Rage Room. General admission to Azra Chamber of Horrors is $25; VIP Fast Pass is $40; Instant Access is $80. This means more fun in one place. Visit azrahaunt.com for more information.

The Scream Machine

23131 Ecorse Rd. Taylor, MI 48180

(Photo Courtesy: The Scream Machine)

Scream into insanity as you walk through the halls of an asylum! The Scream Machine resident, Dr. Strach, will lead you through your worst nightmares. General admission starts at $18. You can add on an escape room experience or upgrade to the VIP experience for an extra fee. For more information, visit thescreammachine.com.

Haunted Farm of Terror

28405 26 Mile Rd. Lenox Township, MI 48048

(Photo Courtesy: Haunted Farm of Terror)

This Michigan farm is less about fruit and vegetables and more about terror! The Haunted Farm of Terror puts your fear to the test on the haunted hayride. There’s also a Haunted House and Corn Maze. After the thrilling attractions, you can head over to the giant movie screens for horror movies or visit the Road Kill Café for Halloween treats. Haunted house and hayride tickets for adults start at $25; kids tickets start at $15. You can upgrade an adult or kids ticket to “express” for an additional fee. To buy tickets online, visit hauntedfarmofterror.com

