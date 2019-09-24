Get into the Halloween spirit at the Motor City Haunt Club's 14th annual Haunted Garage Sale

DEARBORN, Mich. - Get into the Halloween spirit this weekend at the 14th annual Motor City Haunt Club's Haunted Garage Sale in Dearborn.

The massive horror-themed sale features everything from costumes and decorations to art and other collectibles.

The sale is from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday at the Ford Community and Performing Arts Center at 15801 Michigan Ave. in Dearborn.

