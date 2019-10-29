Halloween candy bracket final round: Snickers vs. Reese's

We are in the Halloween Candy Bracket final!

We're trying to crown the best Halloween candy based on your votes -- so you we need you to vote!

(Scroll down to vote)

The Final:

It's Reese's Peanut Butter Cups vs. Snickers in a battle of No. 1 seeds. Wow, what a heavy-weight matchup!

On the one hand you have the mighty Reese's and its chocolate peanut butter perfection. Everyone grabs for that orange package, and there never seems to be enough to go around. On the other hand, you have one of the most popular candy bars ever made -- "hungry? Grab a Snickers." Now that's a successful ad campaign if we've ever seen one.

This likely will not be an easy choice. But either way, there is peanut butter and chocolate involved, and that's what the people want, according to this entire bracket.

This is the FINAL ROUND of the bracket:

1. Reese's Peanut Butter Cups 16. Heath Bar 1. Snickers 16. Hot Tamales 2. Twix 15. Milk Duds 2. KitKat 15. Airheads 3. Skittles 14. Baby Ruth 3. Hershey's Bars 14. Mounds/Almond Joy 4. Sour Patch Kids 13. Smarties 4. m&m's 13. Laffy Taffy 5. Nerds 12. Twizzlers 5. Milky Way 12. PayDay 6. Nestle Crunch 11. 3 Musketeers 6. Butterfinger 11. Swedish Fish 7. Starbursts 10. Candy Corn 7. Tootsie Rolls 10. Gummy Bears 8. Jolly Ranchers 9. Pop Rocks 8. Whoppers 9. 100 Grand

Bracket schedule

Oct. 1: Voting begins!

Oct. 8: Round 2

Oct. 15: Round 3

Oct. 22: Round 4

Oct. 29: Championship

Oct. 31: winner announced

