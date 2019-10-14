Halloween candy bracket round 2 ends tonight -- vote now!

We have seen some major upsets already in our quest to crown the "Best Halloween Candy."
It was a first round full of drama: No. 13 Smarties took down No. 4 Sour Patch Kids, and No. 9 100 Grand edged past No. 8 Whoppers.
But the most shocking upset was No. 14 Baby Ruth skidding by No. 3 Skittles. Yes, Skittles fell in the first round! Taste the rainbow no more.
No. 12 Twizzlers also put the smack down on No. 5 Nerds. #overrated
Meanwhile, the No. 1 seeds -- Reese's Peanut Butter Cups and Snickers -- cruised by Heath Bar and Hot Tamales, respectively, without a problem. Who will stop these juggernauts?
And so we are on to Round 2 of the bracket. Here's where things stand:
|1. Reese's Peanut Butter Cups
|16.
|1. Snickers
|16.
|2. Twix
|15.
|2. KitKat
|15.
|3.
|14. Baby Ruth
|3. Hershey's Bars
|14.
|4.
|13. Smarties
|4. m&m's
|13.
|5.
|12. Twizzlers
|5. Milky Way
|12.
|6. Nestle Crunch
|11.
|6. Butterfinger
|11.
|7. Starbursts
|10.
|7. Tootsie Rolls
|10.
|8. Jolly Ranchers
|9.
|8.
|9. 100 Grand
Vote in Round 2 matchups below:
Bracket schedule
Oct. 1: Voting begins!
- Oct. 8: Round 2
- Oct. 15: Round 3
- Oct. 22: Round 4
- Oct. 29: Championship
- Oct. 31: winner announced
