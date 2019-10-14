Halloween candy bracket round 2 ends tonight -- vote now!

We have seen some major upsets already in our quest to crown the "Best Halloween Candy."

It was a first round full of drama: No. 13 Smarties took down No. 4 Sour Patch Kids, and No. 9 100 Grand edged past No. 8 Whoppers.

But the most shocking upset was No. 14 Baby Ruth skidding by No. 3 Skittles. Yes, Skittles fell in the first round! Taste the rainbow no more.

No. 12 Twizzlers also put the smack down on No. 5 Nerds. #overrated

Meanwhile, the No. 1 seeds -- Reese's Peanut Butter Cups and Snickers -- cruised by Heath Bar and Hot Tamales, respectively, without a problem. Who will stop these juggernauts?

And so we are on to Round 2 of the bracket. Here's where things stand:

1. Reese's Peanut Butter Cups 16. Heath Bar 1. Snickers 16. Hot Tamales 2. Twix 15. Milk Duds 2. KitKat 15. Airheads 3. Skittles 14. Baby Ruth 3. Hershey's Bars 14. Mounds/Almond Joy 4. Sour Patch Kids 13. Smarties 4. m&m's 13. Laffy Taffy 5. Nerds 12. Twizzlers 5. Milky Way 12. PayDay 6. Nestle Crunch 11. 3 Musketeers 6. Butterfinger 11. Swedish Fish 7. Starbursts 10. Candy Corn 7. Tootsie Rolls 10. Gummy Bears 8. Jolly Ranchers 9. Pop Rocks 8. Whoppers 9. 100 Grand

Vote in Round 2 matchups below:

Bracket schedule

Oct. 1: Voting begins!

Oct. 8: Round 2

Oct. 15: Round 3

Oct. 22: Round 4

Oct. 29: Championship

Oct. 31: winner announced

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.