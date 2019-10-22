Halloween candy bracket round 4 underway -- vote now!

We are into the fourth round of our Halloween candy bracket.

We're trying to crown the best Halloween candy based on your votes -- so you we need you to vote!

This is what we could call a "rich get richer" type of bracket because the top four seeds all made it to the final four: Reese's, Twix, Snickers and KitKat.

That's intense. People love their chocolate and peanut butter, and the people have spoken.

This is Round 4 of the bracket:

1. Reese's Peanut Butter Cups 16. Heath Bar 1. Snickers 16. Hot Tamales 2. Twix 15. Milk Duds 2. KitKat 15. Airheads 3. Skittles 14. Baby Ruth 3. Hershey's Bars 14. Mounds/Almond Joy 4. Sour Patch Kids 13. Smarties 4. m&m ' s 13. Laffy Taffy 5. Nerds 12. Twizzlers 5. Milky Way 12. PayDay 6. Nestle Crunch 11. 3 Musketeers 6. Butterfinger 11. Swedish Fish 7. Starbursts 10. Candy Corn 7. Tootsie Rolls 10. Gummy Bears 8. Jolly Ranchers 9. Pop Rocks 8. Whoppers 9. 100 Grand

Bracket schedule

Oct. 1: Voting begins!

Oct. 8: Round 2

Oct. 15: Round 3

Oct. 22: Round 4

Oct. 29: Championship

Oct. 31: winner announced

