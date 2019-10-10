Halloween costumes: 10 safety tips for kids

Whether your children will be going trick-or-treating or attending a Halloween party, a few precautions can help make their experience safe and enjoyable.

Medical experts with Beaumont Health have a list of 10 costume safety tips for kids and parents.

"With Halloween approaching, now is a good time to talk to your kids about their safety, especially costume safety," said Erica Surman, RN, pediatric trauma program manager, Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak. "By taking precautions, parents can increase the likelihood their trick-or-treater will have an enjoyable Halloween."

Here are 10 costume safety tips:

Purchase or make costumes that are bright, reflective and can be seen in low light conditions. Consider adding reflective tape or striping to costumes.

Most commercial costumes are flame resistant, check the label on your child's costume to ensure it's made of flame-retardant material.

Make sure that if a costume has a prop like a knife or pitchfork that it's soft and flexible. This will ensure if the treat-or-treater falls or trips they will not be injured by sharp or hard edges.

Test all face paint and costume make-up to make sure your child doesn't develop a rash or adverse skin reaction.

Make sure your child's costume doesn't impede their ability to walk- shoes should fit properly and the length of the costume should allow your child to move freely.

Be careful of sharp edges on masks and make sure it fits your child properly.

Tell your child to remove their mask when walking from house to house for better vision.

Don't allow trick-or-treaters to change their eye color with nonprescription cosmetic contact lenses. This may not only impede vision, but can result in an eye infection and/or damage to the eyes.

Make yourself and your trick-or-treaters visible- use reflective treat bags; bring flashlights with new batteries; or use "glow sticks."

Older children should wear a watch and carry a cell phone.

"Beaumont is committed to helping patients manage their family's health. Education and awareness are key to accident and trauma prevention," Surman said.

