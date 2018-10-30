Haters gonna hate, but candy corn is delicious and Michigan agrees

Year after year, the candy corn haters emerge to try and ruin Halloween for the normal, candy corn loving public.

It's a fact that everyone has a different pallette, and maybe candy corn doesn't appeal to everyone. But the vitriol that surrounds the apparently controversial candy has reached a new high.

Candy corn is delicious -- and in the great state of Michigan, it's a huge hit.

According to CandyStore.com, candy corn is Michigan's favorite and most purchased Halloween candy. It has been for years.

In fact, candy corn is the sixth most popular candy in America, behind Skittles, M&M's, Snickers, Reese's Cups and Starburst.

Heck, even those disgusting Jolly Ranchers made the list at No. 10. Who eats those sweet marbles of misery?

It's actually one of the "healthier" candies, containing about 140 calories per handful, and 28 grams of sugar. It's fat-free!

It's diverse: Manufacturers now make "Indian Corn" (with brown and yellow) for Thanksgiving, "Reindeer Corn" (red and green) for Christmas, "Cupid Corn" (red and pink) for Valentine's Day, "Bunny Corn" (white and other bright colors) for Eastern and "Freedom Corn" (red, white and blue) for July 4.

You don't see Almond Joy spreading happiness year round!

So during this festive Halloween season, gift the blessing of candy corn to you and yours.

Source: CandyStore.com.

