DETROIT - FrightGeist shows trends in Google searches and generates lists of popular Halloween costumes across the country.

The program provides real-time lists that include a nationwide one showcasing costume popularity overall, as well as the opportunity to check the trends for a specific city. It also shares insight about how many people are searching for, say, horror films in relation to costume ideas.

