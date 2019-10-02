VOTE NOW: The best Halloween candy

Here's the Halloween Candy Bracket (click to enlarge):
|1. Reese's Peanut Butter Cups
|16. Heath Bar
|1. Snickers
|16. Hot Tamales
|2. Twix
|15. Milk Duds
|2. KitKat
|15. Airheads
|3. Skittles
|14. Baby Ruth
|3. Hershey's Bars
|14. Mounds/Almond Joy
|4. Sour Patch Kids
|13. Laffy Taffy
|4. m&m's
|13. Smarties
|5. Milky Way
|12. Twizzlers
|5. Nerds
|12. PayDay
|6. Nestle Crunch
|11. Swedish Fish
|6. Butterfinger
|11. 3 Musketeers
|7. Starbursts
|10. Gummy Bears
|7. Tootsie Rolls
|10. Candy Corn
|8. Jolly Ranchers
|9. 100 Grand
|8. Whoppers
|9. Pop Rocks
Honorable mentions: Mr. Good Bar, Red Hots, Runts, SweeTarts, Good & Plenty, Bit o Honey, Toblerone, Pez, Blow Pops, WarHeads, Atomic Fireball, Junior Mints, York Peppermint Patties, Gobstopper, Fun Dip, Lemonhead, Razzles, Ring Pop, Rolo, Spree, Lifesavers, Mike and Ike, Mars Bar, Now and Later, Dove.
