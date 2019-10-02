Halloween

VOTE NOW: The best Halloween candy

By Dave Bartkowiak Jr.

Image by pixel1 from Pixabay.

Here's the Halloween Candy Bracket (click to enlarge):

1. Reese's Peanut Butter Cups 16. Heath Bar
1. Snickers 16. Hot Tamales
2. Twix 15. Milk Duds
2. KitKat 15. Airheads
3. Skittles 14. Baby Ruth
3. Hershey's Bars 14. Mounds/Almond Joy
4. Sour Patch Kids 13. Laffy Taffy
4. m&m's 13. Smarties
5. Milky Way 12. Twizzlers
5. Nerds 12. PayDay
6. Nestle Crunch 11. Swedish Fish
6. Butterfinger 11. 3 Musketeers
7. Starbursts 10. Gummy Bears
7. Tootsie Rolls 10. Candy Corn
8. Jolly Ranchers 9. 100 Grand
8. Whoppers 9. Pop Rocks

 

Honorable mentions: Mr. Good Bar, Red Hots, Runts, SweeTarts, Good & Plenty, Bit o Honey, Toblerone, Pez, Blow Pops, WarHeads, Atomic Fireball, Junior Mints, York Peppermint Patties, Gobstopper, Fun Dip, Lemonhead, Razzles, Ring Pop, Rolo, Spree, Lifesavers, Mike and Ike, Mars Bar, Now and Later, Dove.

Vote here:

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.