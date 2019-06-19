Virginia Tech researchers make discovery that can help those with Lyme disease

Researchers at Virginia Tech made a discovery that could help those with the most common symptom of Lyme disease, according to a report by WSLS.

They found that as the Lyme disease bacteria multiplies it sheds a cellular component that causes Lyme arthritis. With this new information, it can lead to finding new ways to treat Lyme disease and Lyme arthritis.

The team spent four years writing a research paper and it was published in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences.

Around 300,000 people are diagnosed with Lyme disease each year in the U.S. In Michigan, there were 300 cases in 2017.

