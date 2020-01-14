Where Michigan ranked for STD cases

DETROIT – Where does Michigan rank for STD cases in the U.S.?

The CDC released its annual Sexually Transmitted Disease Surveillance Report in October, showing an increase in reports year-to-year.

The new report shows that from 2017 to 2018, there were increases in the three most commonly reported STDs:

There were more than 115,000 syphilis cases .

The number of primary and secondary syphilis cases – the most infectious stages of syphilis – increased 14 percent to more than 35,000 cases, the highest number reported since 1991.

Among newborns, syphilis cases increased 40 percent to more than 1,300 cases.

Gonorrhea increased 5 percent to more than 580,000 cases – also the highest number reported since 1991.

Chlamydia increased 3 percent to more than 1.7 million cases – the most ever reported to CDC.

“STDs can come at a high cost for babies and other vulnerable populations,” said Jonathan Mermin, M.D., M.P.H., director of CDC’s National Center for HIV/AIDS, Viral Hepatitis, STD, and TB Prevention. “Curbing STDs will improve the overall health of the nation and prevent infertility, HIV, and infant deaths.”

Innerbody.com broke down reports by states and cities, taking a deeper look at where these reports are most prevalent.

Michigan comes in at No. 25 overall with 682 cases per 100K. Alaska, Mississippi, Louisiana, South Carolina and New Mexico are the top five for highest.

For cities, Detroit ranks No. 29, Grand Rapids ranks No. 39 and Flint ranks No. 66.

Data suggest that multiple factors are contributing to the overall increase in STDs, including: