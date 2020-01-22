ALS affects military veterans at double the rate of civilians

DETROIT – Every 90 minutes someone is diagnosed with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) in the United States and every 90 minutes someone dies from the disease.

The progressive neurodegenerative disease affects military veterans at double the rate of civilians. That is one of the many factors of the deadly disease that researchers are working to understand.

Former military veteran John Hartwell never imagined that serving his country could put him at greater risk for ALS. The disease progressively paralyzes its victims, attacking nerve cells and pathways in the brain or spinal cord.

“Basically, from my initial diagnosis it was like being given a death threat, or a death sentence, and not being able to appeal it,” Hartwell said.

Dr. Ashook Verma, medical director of the ALS Center at the University of Miami said the link between ALS and military veterans remains a mystery.

“We don’t know what is the cause, what is the mechanism, and what is the link that doubles as the time goes by,” Verma said.

There seems to be a higher risk for veterans regardless of service branch, location, or if it was during war or peacetime. Multiple studies have found evidence of the increased risk of ALS in military veterans. Potential factors are believed to be exposure to lead, pesticides, toxins, use of tobacco or alcohol and extreme physical exertion.

Verma said that’s why funding for research is so vital.

“It really needs to have a bigger effort, something like the Manhattan project, in order to have an ALS cure,” Verma said.

Hartwell’s ALS is slow progression form of the disease. He’s lost the use of his arms and is now starting to have difficulty swallowing. He hopes clinical trials currently underway around the globe will provide a breakthrough for him and others with ALS.

“There is a cure on the horizon on this, I do see that as a high probability. There’s so much research in so many countries. I just hope to be around for it to have some effect on me,” Hartwell said.

Raising funds for research into the deadly disease is key to developing new treatment options. Life expectancy is currently only two to five years after diagnosis.