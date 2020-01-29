Sam’s Club adds five new medications to discount program for members in Michigan

DETROIT – Sam’s Club is adding five new prescription medications to its discount program for members in Michigan.

Customers who have access to five free medications as part of their Sam’s Club Plus membership will now have 10 available medications.

From now through mid-April, the company is offering a free 30-day supply on 10 prescriptions for members.

The medications included in the program are used to treat conditions such as high blood pressure, type 2 diabetes, mental health, allergies and asthma.

Here are the medications included in the program:

Lisinopril (high blood pressure)

Metformin (diabetes)

Sertraline (mental health)

Montelukast (allergy/asthma)

Amlodipine (high blood pressure)

Donepezil (Alzheimer’s disease)

Pioglitazone (diabetes)

Escitalopram (mental health)

Finasteride (men’s health)

Vitamin #2 50,000 IU (women’s health)

The top five medications in the list are only available for no cost if they’re initially filled between Jan. 10 and April 20.

“The overall cost of pharmaceuticals makes up a high percentage of health care expenditures for families,” said Lori Flees, senior vice president of health and wellness at Sam’s Club. “Offering these benefits and cost savings through our Plus Member Pharmacy benefit is something we are proud to be able to provide our members. Our hope is that this pilot program in Michigan is a success, so we can eventually roll out these savings across the country.”

A one-year membership to Sam’s Club Plus costs $100.