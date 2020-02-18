Michigan man receives kidney after chain reaction leads Ohio donor to him

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – A chain reaction led to a Michigan man receiving a kidney he needed to survive.

Yuri Osterhout, a construction manager in Toledo, said he saw a co-worker, Bethany, crying.

Bethany had been gifted billboards searching for someone to donate a kidney to her. Osterhout had seen the billboards and decided it was a sign from God, so he told Bethany he would be a donor for her.

However, he wasn’t a match.

Osterhout entered into the Kidney Paired Donation, though, and within a day he discovered he was a match for Michigander David Weight. So, Osterhout donated his kidney to weight.

The pair met each other for the first time Monday and discussed how fate led them to each other.

Hear from Osterhout and Weight in the video below: