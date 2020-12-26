Black doctor, UM graduate recounts racist medical care in viral video before dying of COVID

DETROIT – A hospital in Indiana is promising a full review of the treatment of a Black doctor who died from coronavirus days before Christmas.

Michigan-native Dr. Susan Moore, 52, went viral in early December when she recounted racist medial care, documenting her struggle with one hospital and one doctor in particular.

In a Facebook post, Moore said Dr. Bannec had a poor reputation dating back years.

Moore got her medical degree from the University of Michigan in 2002 and studied engineering at Kettering University in Flint. For years, she practiced in Grand Rapids.

She died in Indiana Dec. 20 after recording a viral video that highlighted racial biases in healthcare.

“I maintain if I was white, I wouldn’t have to go through that,” Moore said in the video.

Moore was admitted to Indiana University Health North Hospital after testing positive for COVID-19. In the video, Moore said her health concerns were dismissed by a white doctor.

“This is how Black people get killed, when you send them home, and they don’t know how to fight for themselves,” Moore said in the Dec. 4 video.

Moore said the doctor treating her said she didn’t qualify for being treated with Remdesivir and had to repeatedly ask to get a CT scan. The scan showed the swelling of lymph nodes and excess fluid in her lungs.

She was eventually released, but only for 12 hours. As her conditioned deteriorated, she was admitted to another hospital -- Ascencion St. Vincent -- where she died from complications due to COVID.

The president and CEO of Indiana University Health released a statement, which reads in part:

Like many others, I have watched the video of Dr. Susan Moore that she posted from her bed at our hospital. I am deeply saddened by her death. I am even more saddened by the experience she described. At the end of the day, I am left with the image of a distressed patient who was a member of our own profession. This tragedy will not become a statistic in the COVID-19 crisis and it will serve as a marker of material improvements for patients of color. Dennis Murphy, President and CEO of Indiana University Health

The coronavirus pandemic has disproportionately impacted Black men and women. In response, the state of Michigan started the Michigan Coronavirus Task Force on Racial Disparities and required implicit bias training for health professionals.

Fighting racial disparities when it comes to COVID-19

When the COVID-19 outbreak began, the virus hit Black and Brown communities hard with unspeakable losses.

Since April, the Michigan Coronavirus Task Force on Racial Disparities has been working to eliminate the impact COVID-19 has had on communities of color.

