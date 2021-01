Coronavirus in Michigan: Here’s what to know Jan. 18, 2021

DETROIT – The number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Michigan has risen to 535,534 as of Saturday, including 13,804 deaths, state officials report.

Saturday’s update includes 1,932 new cases and 103 additional deaths -- including 90 identified during a review of records, meaning they did not occur between Friday and Saturday. On Friday, the state reported a total of 533,602 cases and 13,701 deaths.

The state of Michigan reported a total of 442,408 recoveries from the virus on Saturday.

Michigan officials no longer provide statewide coronavirus data updates on Sundays; the next update is expected Monday afternoon.

New COVID-19 cases have plateaued but deaths remain high in Michigan. Testing has been steady with more than 38,000 diagnostic tests reported per day, with the 7-day positive rate average around 8%. Hospitalizations continue to decline over the last several weeks.

Michigan’s 7-day moving average for daily cases was 2,350 on Saturday. The 7-day death average was 84 on Saturday. The state’s fatality rate is 2.6%. The state also reports “active cases,” which were listed at 79,300 on Saturday -- the lowest it’s been since November.

According to Johns Hopkins University, more than 23.6 million cases have been reported in the U.S., with more than 393,900 deaths reported from the virus as of Jan. 16.

Worldwide, more than 94.2 million people have been confirmed infected and more than 2 million have died as of Jan. 16, according to Johns Hopkins University. The true numbers are certainly much higher, because of limited testing, different ways nations count the dead and deliberate under-reporting by some governments.

Coronavirus headlines:

Michigan officials have identified then state’s first case of a new coronavirus variant, believed to be more contagious, in an infected individual living in Washtenaw County.

Officials with the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) announced Saturday, Jan. 16 that an adult female living in Washtenaw County has contracted a new COVID-19 variant, known as B.1.1.7. Officials say she recently traveled to the United Kingdom, where the variant was first identified and has recently sent part of that country into a strict lockdown to help curb virus spread.

According to authorities, two additional positive COVID cases have been identified among close contacts with the Washtenaw County woman, but it is unclear if those two individuals are also infected with the virus variant.

Read the full story here.

Michigan has released a preliminary timeline to show a projection of when other phases can expect to begin receiving the COVID-19 vaccine.

Michigan recently moved into the 1B phase, which includes essential workers like teachers and opens up appointments for residents over the age of 65. Some counties have started vaccinating at this level, while some are still waiting to increase vaccine supply.

The preliminary timeline is fluid. It states very clearly, “Dates are estimated and expected to change based on vaccine availability.” And vaccine availability is limited right now -- but it should be improving in the near future.

See the timeline here.

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said the state is aiming to resume indoor dining at restaurants in February after a spike in COVID-19 cases late last year sparked a ban of more than two months.

Depending on how COVID-19 cases trend in the next two weeks, restaurants might be able to resume indoor dining with certain restrictions. Those rules would include a mask mandate, capacity rules and a curfew, Whitmer said.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services is once again extending its order that put stricter COVID-19 rules into place throughout the state. The order, which was set to expire Friday (Jan. 15) is now in effect through the end of the month, but has loosened restrictions on indoor group exercise and non-contact sports.

TIMELINE: How COVID trends have actually changed during Michigan’s order

On Feb. 1, restaurants might be allowed to welcome customers back inside for the first time since Nov. 17, the day before the MDHHS “pause” went into effect.

Michigan is moving on to a new phase of COVID-19 vaccinations, including teachers, first responders, childcare providers and residents 65 years of age and older.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services and Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced Wednesday that the new phase of vaccinations will begin Monday, Jan. 11.

“We are pleased to move the state forward in the next stage of vaccinations,” said Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, chief medical executive for MDHHS. “These vaccines are safe and effective, and we especially want our first responders, teachers and older adults to get vaccinated as soon as possible. The strategy we are announcing today is efficient, effective, and equitable, focusing on making vaccine available to those who have the highest level of risk, whether it is because of where they work or because of their age.”

See the full story here.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is “strongly encouraging” Michigan public schools to reopen for in-person learning by the beginning of March.

Public schools in Michigan were shut down during the fall due to a surge in COVID-19 cases. Their buildings have been closed for about two months -- since the state reported thousands of COVID-19 cases per day in November.

“The value of in-person learning for our kids is immeasurable, and we must do everything we can to help them get a great education safely,” Whitmer said. “Over the last 10 months, medical experts and epidemiologists have closely followed the data and have learned that schools can establish a low risk of transmission by ensuring that everyone wears a mask and adopting careful infection prevention protocols.

I strongly encourage districts to provide as much face-to-face learning as possible, and my administration will work closely with them to get it done.”

Read more here.

Michigan COVID-19 daily reported cases since Jan. 1:

Jan. 1 -- 2,994 new cases

Jan. 2 -- 2,995 new cases

Jan. 3 -- 2,496 new cases

Jan. 4 -- 2,496 new cases

Jan. 5 -- 2,291 new cases

Jan. 6 -- 4,326 new cases

Jan. 7 -- 4,015 new cases

Jan. 8 -- 3,625 new cases

Jan. 9 -- 2,706 new cases

Jan. 10 -- 2,268 new cases

Jan. 11 -- 2,268 new cases

Jan. 12 -- 1,994 new cases

Jan. 13 -- 2,694 new cases

Jan. 14 -- 2,698 new cases

Jan. 15 -- 2,598 new cases

Jan. 16 -- 1,932 new cases

Michigan COVID-19 daily reported deaths since Jan. 1:

Jan. 1 -- 88 new deaths

Jan. 2 -- 89 new deaths

Jan. 3 -- 40 new deaths

Jan. 4 -- 40 new deaths

Jan. 5 -- 189 new deaths (117 from vital records)

Jan. 6 -- 51 new deaths

Jan. 7 -- 176 new deaths (138 from vital records)

Jan. 8 -- 38 new deaths

Jan. 9 -- 222 new deaths (207 from vital records)

Jan. 10 -- 23 new deaths

Jan. 11 -- 24 new deaths

Jan. 12 -- 100 new deaths

Jan. 13 -- 32 new deaths

Jan. 14 -- 139 new deaths (107 from vital records)

Jan. 15 -- 29 new deaths

Jan. 16 -- 103 (90 from vital records)

