Michigan COVID: Here’s what to know April 27, 2021

DETROIT – The number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Michigan has risen to 825,844 as of Monday, including 17,324 deaths, state officials report.

Monday’s update includes a total of 6,524 new cases and 35 additional deaths. These totals are for the last two days.

Testing has been steady around 35,000 diagnostic tests reported per day on average, with the 7-day positive rate above 12% as of Sunday, lower than one week ago. Hospitalizations have plateaued over the last week but remain high.

Overall, new cases have slowed over the last 10 days. The state’s 7-day moving average for daily cases was 4,859 on Sunday -- lower than one week ago. The 7-day death average was 65 on Sunday, slightly higher than the last two weeks. The state’s fatality rate is 2.1%. The state also reports “active cases,” which were listed at 175,000 on Sunday. More than 626,000 have recovered in Michigan.

Ad

Michigan has reported more than 6.3 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered as of Friday, with 47% of residents having received at least one dose.

According to Johns Hopkins University, more than 32 million cases have been reported in the U.S., with more than 572,200 deaths reported from the virus.

Worldwide, more than 147 million people have been confirmed infected and more than 3.1 million have died. More than 84 million have recovered, according to Johns Hopkins University. The true numbers are certainly much higher, because of limited testing, different ways nations count the dead and deliberate under-reporting by some governments.

Ad

Ad

Ad

Ad

Ad