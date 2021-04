Michigan COVID: Here’s what to know April 29, 2021

DETROIT – The number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Michigan has risen to 833,891 as of Wednesday, including 17,467 deaths, state officials report.

Wednesday’s update includes a total of 4,371 new cases and 38 additional deaths.

Testing has been steady around 35,000 diagnostic tests reported per day on average, with the 7-day positive rate above 11% as of Tuesday, lower than one week ago. Hospitalizations have plateaued over the last week but remain high.

Overall, new cases have slowed over the last 10 days. The state’s 7-day moving average for daily cases was 4,167 on Wednesday -- lower than one week ago. The 7-day death average was 60 on Wednesday, slightly higher than the last two weeks. The state’s fatality rate is 2.1%. The state also reports “active cases,” which were listed at 189,000 on Wednesday. More than 626,000 have recovered from the virus in Michigan.

Ad

Michigan has reported more than 6.6 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered as of Wednesday, with more than 48% of residents having received at least one dose.

According to Johns Hopkins University, more than 32 million cases have been reported in the U.S., with more than 574,000 deaths reported from the virus.

Worldwide, more than 149 million people have been confirmed infected and more than 3.1 million have died. More than 84 million have recovered, according to Johns Hopkins University. The true numbers are certainly much higher, because of limited testing, different ways nations count the dead and deliberate under-reporting by some governments.

Ad

Ad

Ad

Ad

Ad