Michigan COVID: Here’s what to know April 30, 2021

DETROIT – The number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Michigan has risen to 837,514 as of Thursday, including 17,576 deaths, state officials report.

Thursday’s update includes a total of 3,623 new cases and 109 additional deaths, including 78 from a Vital Records review. On Wednesday, Michigan reported a total of 833,891 cases and 17,467 deaths.

Testing has been steady around 35,000 diagnostic tests reported per day on average, with the 7-day positive rate above 11% as of Thursday, lower than one week ago. Hospitalizations have plateaued over the last week but remain high.

New: Whitmer announces Michigan will ease specific COVID restrictions as 4 vaccination goals are reached

Ad

Overall, new cases have slowed over the last 10 days. The state’s 7-day moving average for daily cases was 4,167 on Wednesday -- lower than one week ago. The 7-day death average was 60 on Wednesday, slightly higher than the last two weeks. The state’s fatality rate is 2.1%. The state also reports “active cases,” which were listed at 189,000 on Wednesday. More than 626,000 have recovered in Michigan.

Michigan has reported more than 6.8 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered as of Thursday, April 29 with 49.6% of residents having received at least one dose.

Ad

According to Johns Hopkins University, more than 32 million cases have been reported in the U.S., with more than 572,900 deaths reported from the virus.

Worldwide, more than 148 million people have been confirmed infected and more than 3.1 million have died. More than 84 million have recovered, according to Johns Hopkins University. The true numbers are certainly much higher, because of limited testing, different ways nations count the dead and deliberate under-reporting by some governments.

Ad

Ad

Ad

Ad

Ad