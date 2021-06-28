Michigan COVID: Here’s what to know June 28, 2021

DETROIT – The number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Michigan has risen to 893,949 as of Friday, including 19,707 deaths, state officials report.

Friday’s update includes a total of 40 new cases and 15 additional deaths. This is the fewest number of cases announced for a single day in Michigan since March 17, 2020, when there were 11 new cases.

On Thursday, the state announced a total of 893,909 cases and 19,692 deaths. The state no longer provides coronavirus data updates on the weekends; the next update is expected Monday afternoon.

Testing has been steady around 20,000 diagnostic tests reported per day on average, with the 7-day positive rate at 1.16% as of Friday, the lowest on record. Hospitalizations have declined over the last several weeks.

The state’s 7-day moving average for daily cases was 112 on Friday. The 7-day death average was 14 on Friday. The state’s fatality rate is 2.2%. The state also reports “active cases,” which were listed at 14,500 on Friday.

Michigan has reported more than 8.9 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered as of Friday, with 61.4% of 16+ residents having received at least one dose while 53.3% of 16+ residents are considered fully vaccinated.

According to Johns Hopkins University, more than 33.6 million cases have been reported in the U.S., with more than 603,900 deaths reported from the virus. Globally, more than 2.9 billion vaccine doses have been administered, including more than 322 million doses in the U.S. alone.

Worldwide, more than 181 million people have been confirmed infected and more than 3.9 million have died, according to Johns Hopkins University. The true numbers are certainly much higher, because of limited testing, different ways nations count the dead and deliberate under-reporting by some governments.

Michigan is dialing back its COVID-19 workplace rules as the state reopens.

The Michigan Occupational Safety and Health Administration announced the state’s rules will now align with Federal OSHA’s standards, starting Tuesday (June 22). The updated rules will be in effect until Dec. 22, 2021.

As a result, the emergency rules issued May 24 are rescinded. Those rules were announced two weeks after Michigan reached the milestone of 55% of eligible residents with at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

The updated MIOSHA emergency rules adopt the Federal OSHA ETS and focus on health care settings where known or suspected COVID patients might be present, the state announced. These workplaces might have a higher exposure risk for employees and need continued protections to mitigate the spread of COVID-19.

Read more here.

Michigan is lifting all of its COVID restrictions for capacity, masks and gatherings, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced.

On Tuesday (June 22), both indoor and outdoor settings in Michigan will increase to 100% capacity, and face masks will no longer be required.

Michigan was originally supposed to fully reopen July 1, but with more than 9 million vaccines administered and COVID cases plummeting, that timeline has been accelerated.

“Today is a day that we have all been looking forward to, as we can safely get back to normal day-to-day activities and put this pandemic behind us,” Whitmer said.

Read more here.

The curfew on Michigan restaurants and bars were lifted on June 1, the first step of the state’s new plan for fully reopening.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s office outlined a new version of the “MI Vacc To Normal” plan in May, which included the end of the curfew requirement for restaurants and bars, starting June 1.

Previously, all bars and restaurants were required to stop offering indoor dining by 11 p.m. The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services initially implemented a 10 p.m. curfew in November.

Additionally, restaurants don’t have to limit individual table capacity, which was at a maximum of 6 people per table.

More: Michigan lifts more COVID restrictions: What’s changing

“So June 1, and then July 1 -- those are the two steps,” Whitmer said. “We’ve collapsed the Vacc To Normal (plan) because it became very clear that it was important for us to give people sure dates and confidence that we can be safe doing this. So that’s why we’ve reconfigured the plan.”

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer officially revealed Michigan’s new schedule for eliminating COVID restrictions and returning to normal.

In May, the governor’s office hinted that the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services would update its pandemic order after the Centers For Disease Control and Prevention made changes to its recommendations for fully vaccinated people.

Less than 24 hours later, Whitmer held a COVID briefing and announced a revised MI Vacc To Normal plan as cases decline and the number of vaccinated residents rises.

Here’s what’s changing -- read here.

Michigan is lifting mask requirements for most indoor and outdoor settings for fully vaccinated residents, matching newly issued guidance from the CDC.

The new order took effect on Saturday, May 15.

Under the updated MDHHS Gatherings and Mask Order, Michiganders who are outdoors will no longer need to wear a mask regardless of vaccination status.

While indoors, fully vaccinated Michiganders will no longer need to wear a mask, but residents who are not vaccinated, or have not completed their vaccinations, must continue to wear a mask or face covering to protect themselves and others.

After July 1, the broad indoor mask mandate will expire.

Michigan COVID-19 daily reported cases since June 1:

June 1 -- 288 new cases

June 2 -- 420 new cases

June 3 -- 510 new cases

June 4 -- 446 new cases

June 5 -- 388 new cases

June 6 -- 210 new cases

June 7 -- 209 new cases

June 8 -- 293 new cases

June 9 -- 257 new cases

June 10 -- 301 new cases

June 11 -- 318 new cases

June 12 -- 198 new cases

June 13 -- 169 new cases

June 14 -- 169 new cases

June 15 -- 182 new cases

June 16 -- 179 new cases

June 17 -- 172 new cases

June 18 -- 162 new cases

June 19 -- 109 new cases

June 20 -- 109 new cases

June 21 -- 109 new cases

June 22 -- 91 new cases

June 23 -- 174 new cases

June 24 -- 153 new cases

June 25 -- 40 new cases

Michigan COVID-19 daily reported deaths since June 1:

June 1 -- 5 new deaths

June 2 -- 33 new deaths

June 3 -- 57 new deaths

June 4 -- 27 new deaths

June 5 -- 72 new deaths (66 from vital records)

June 6 -- 5 new deaths

June 7 -- 6 new deaths

June 8 -- 56 new deaths (37 from vital records)

June 9 -- 7 new deaths

June 10 -- 40 new deaths (28 from vital records)

June 11 -- 8 new deaths

June 12 -- 53 new deaths (50 from vital records)

June 13 -- 4 new deaths

June 14 -- 4 new deaths

June 15 -- 26 new deaths (7 from vital records)

June 16 -- 4 new deaths

June 17 -- 20 new deaths (18 from vital records)

June 18 -- 14 new deaths

June 19 -- 12 new deaths

June 20 -- 12 new deaths

June 21 -- 11 new deaths

June 22 -- 15 new deaths (8 from vital records)

June 23 -- 2 new deaths

June 24 -- 28 new deaths (24 from vital records)

June 25 -- 15 new deaths

