Michigan COVID: Here’s what to know July 29, 2021

DETROIT – The number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Michigan has risen to 901,683 as of Tuesday, including 19,902 deaths, state officials report.

Tuesday’s update includes a total of 1,762 new cases and 19 additional deaths (15 from a vital records review) over a four-day period -- an average of about 440.5 cases and 4.75 deaths per day. Last Friday, the state announced a total of 899,921 cases and 19,883 deaths.

The state only reports COVID data updates on Tuesdays and Fridays. The next update is expected tomorrow.

Testing has dropped to around 10,000 diagnostic tests reported per day on average, with the 7-day positive rate 4.28% as of Tuesday. Hospitalizations were declining for several weeks until last week, but a slight uptick in inpatients was reported.

The state’s 7-day moving average for daily cases was 437 as of Tuesday, up from 332 on Friday. The 7-day death average was 5 on Friday, and remained at 5 on Tuesday. The state’s fatality rate is 2.2%. The state also reports “active cases,” which were listed at 8,600 as of Friday.

Michigan has reported more than 9.2 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered as of Monday, with 63.2% of 16+ residents having received at least one dose while 55.5% of 16+ residents are considered fully vaccinated.

According to Johns Hopkins University, more than 34 million cases have been reported in the U.S., with more than 611,300 deaths reported from the virus. Globally, more than 3.9 billion vaccine doses have been administered, including more than 341 million doses in the U.S. alone.

Worldwide, more than 195 million people have been confirmed infected and more than 4.1 million have died, according to Johns Hopkins University. The true numbers are certainly much higher, because of limited testing, different ways nations count the dead and deliberate under-reporting by some governments.

Michigan COVID-19 vaccinations: How to find appointments, info on phases

VIEW: Chart: Michigan COVID vaccine coverage

VIEW: Tracking coronavirus cases, outbreaks in Michigan schools

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is now recommending that even vaccinated people wear masks indoors in parts of the United States where coronavirus is surging.

The CDC on Tuesday, July 27 cited new information about the ability of the delta variant to spread among vaccinated people. The CDC also recommended indoor masks for all teachers, staff, students and visitors to schools regardless of vaccination status.

The CDC said that in the United States most new infections are among unvaccinated people. But “breakthrough” infections, which generally cause milder illness, can occur in vaccinated people.

Learn more here.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer broke down the details of Michigan’s new COVID vaccine sweepstakes, including who can enter, how to sign up, what prizes are available and more.

“This is going to be a chance for Michiganders to get registered and to be eligible for $5 million in cash prizes and college scholarships,” Whitmer said.

The governor said the sweepstakes will be “a great tool in our arsenal to fight COVID.”

Here’s what to know.

Michigan is dialing back its COVID-19 workplace rules as the state reopens.

The Michigan Occupational Safety and Health Administration announced the state’s rules will now align with Federal OSHA’s standards, starting Tuesday (June 22). The updated rules will be in effect until Dec. 22, 2021.

As a result, the emergency rules issued May 24 are rescinded. Those rules were announced two weeks after Michigan reached the milestone of 55% of eligible residents with at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

The updated MIOSHA emergency rules adopt the Federal OSHA ETS and focus on health care settings where known or suspected COVID patients might be present, the state announced. These workplaces might have a higher exposure risk for employees and need continued protections to mitigate the spread of COVID-19.

Read more here.

Michigan is lifting all of its COVID restrictions for capacity, masks and gatherings, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced.

On Tuesday (June 22), both indoor and outdoor settings in Michigan will increase to 100% capacity, and face masks will no longer be required.

Michigan was originally supposed to fully reopen July 1, but with more than 9 million vaccines administered and COVID cases plummeting, that timeline has been accelerated.

“Today is a day that we have all been looking forward to, as we can safely get back to normal day-to-day activities and put this pandemic behind us,” Whitmer said.

Read more here.

The curfew on Michigan restaurants and bars were lifted on June 1, the first step of the state’s new plan for fully reopening.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s office outlined a new version of the “MI Vacc To Normal” plan in May, which included the end of the curfew requirement for restaurants and bars, starting June 1.

Previously, all bars and restaurants were required to stop offering indoor dining by 11 p.m. The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services initially implemented a 10 p.m. curfew in November.

Additionally, restaurants don’t have to limit individual table capacity, which was at a maximum of 6 people per table.

More: Michigan lifts more COVID restrictions: What’s changing

“So June 1, and then July 1 -- those are the two steps,” Whitmer said. “We’ve collapsed the Vacc To Normal (plan) because it became very clear that it was important for us to give people sure dates and confidence that we can be safe doing this. So that’s why we’ve reconfigured the plan.”

Michigan is lifting mask requirements for most indoor and outdoor settings for fully vaccinated residents, matching newly issued guidance from the CDC.

The new order took effect on Saturday, May 15.

Under the updated MDHHS Gatherings and Mask Order, Michiganders who are outdoors will no longer need to wear a mask regardless of vaccination status.

While indoors, fully vaccinated Michiganders will no longer need to wear a mask, but residents who are not vaccinated, or have not completed their vaccinations, must continue to wear a mask or face covering to protect themselves and others.

After July 1, the broad indoor mask mandate will expire.

Michigan COVID-19 daily reported cases since July 1:

July 1 -- 228 new cases

July 2 -- 101 new cases

July 3 -- 109 new cases

July 4 -- 109 new cases

July 5 -- 110 new cases

July 6 -- 110 new cases

July 7 -- 224 new cases

July 8 -- 224 new cases

July 9 -- 224 new cases

July 10 -- 162 new cases

July 11 -- 162 new cases

July 12 -- 162 new cases

July 13 -- 164 new cases

July 14 -- 294 new cases

July 15 -- 294 new cases

July 16 -- 293 new cases

July 17 -- 257 new cases

July 18 -- 257 new cases

July 19 -- 257 new cases

July 20 -- 257 new cases

July 21 -- 432 new cases

July 22 --432 new cases

July 23 -- 431 new cases

July 24 -- 440 new cases

July 25 -- 440 new cases

July 26 -- 440 new cases

July 27 -- 442 new cases

Michigan COVID-19 daily reported deaths since July 1:

July 1 -- 10 new deaths (14 from past three days from vital records)

July 2 -- 0 new deaths

July 3 -- 5 new deaths

July 4 -- 5 new deaths

July 5 -- 5 new deaths

July 6 -- 6 new deaths (16 from past three days from vital records)

July 7 -- 9 new deaths

July 8 -- 9 new deaths

July 9 -- 8 new deaths

July 10 -- 8 new deaths

July 11 -- 8 new deaths

July 12 -- 8 new deaths

July 13 -- 7 new deaths

July 14 -- 5 new deaths

July 15 -- 5 new deaths

July 16 -- 6 new deaths (7 from past three days from vital records)

July 17 -- 4 new deaths

July 18 -- 4 new deaths

July 19 -- 4 new deaths

July 20 -- 2 new deaths (14 from past three days from vital records)

July 21 -- 7 new deaths

July 22 -- 7 new deaths

July 23 -- 7 new deaths (7 from past three days from vital records)

July 24 -- 5 new deaths

July 25 -- 5 new deaths

July 26 -- 5 new deaths

July 27 -- 4 new deaths (15 from past four days from vital records)

