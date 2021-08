Michigan COVID: Here’s what to know Aug. 21, 2021

Michigan is now reporting COVID-19 data on Monday, Wednesday and Friday.

DETROIT – The number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Michigan has risen to 929,574 as of Friday, including 20,113 deaths, state officials report.

Friday’s update includes a total of 4,197 new cases and 37 additional deaths over the past two days -- an average of about 2,098 cases per day. On Wednesday, the state announced a total of 925,377 cases and 20,076 deaths.

The deaths announced Friday include 13 identified during a Vital Records review.

Testing has dropped to around 10,000 diagnostic tests reported per day on average, with the 7-day positive rate at 8.35% as of Friday, slightly higher than the previous week. The positive test rate has been steadily climbing since the end of June, when it was at its lowest. Hospitalizations have been slowly increasing for the last two weeks.

Cases are rising again in Michigan. The state’s 7-day moving average for daily cases was 1,492 on Friday -- a significant jump since the beginning of July. The 7-day death average was 15 on Friday. The state’s fatality rate is 2.2%. The state also reports “active cases,” which were listed at 35,000 on Friday.

Michigan has reported more than 9.4 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered as of Tuesday, with 65% of 16+ residents having received at least one dose while 54.9% of 12+ residents are considered fully vaccinated.

According to Johns Hopkins University, more than 37 million cases have been reported in the U.S., with more than 623,300 deaths reported from the virus. Globally, more than 4.7 billion vaccine doses have been administered, including more than 356 million doses in the U.S. alone.

Worldwide, more than 208 million people have been confirmed infected and more than 4.3 million have died, according to Johns Hopkins University. The true numbers are certainly much higher, because of limited testing, different ways nations count the dead and deliberate under-reporting by some governments.

VIEW: Chart: Michigan COVID vaccine coverage

VIEW: Tracking coronavirus cases, outbreaks in Michigan schools

Detroit has opened up scheduling for residents with compromised immune systems to receive a third dose of the COVID-19 vaccination.

Residents must have been fully vaccinated for at least six months and have compromised immune systems to schedule an appointment for a third dose.

Third doses of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccinations, which were approved by the Centers For Disease Control and Prevention last week, will be offered at the TCF Center drive-thru to those with an appointment.

Michigan health officials are strongly recommending schools require universal masking when students return for in-person learning.

On Friday, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services updated its guidance for preventing the spread of COVID-19 within school buildings.

“Because many students have yet to be vaccinated and students under age 12 are not yet eligible, layered prevention measures, including universal masking, must be put in place for consistent in-person learning to keep kids, staff and families safe,” an MDHHS release says.

This update brings MDHHS guidance in line with that of the Centers For Disease Control and Prevention.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is now recommending that even vaccinated people wear masks indoors in parts of the United States where coronavirus is surging.

The CDC on Tuesday, July 27 cited new information about the ability of the delta variant to spread among vaccinated people. The CDC also recommended indoor masks for all teachers, staff, students and visitors to schools regardless of vaccination status.

The CDC said that in the United States most new infections are among unvaccinated people. But “breakthrough” infections, which generally cause milder illness, can occur in vaccinated people.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer broke down the details of Michigan’s new COVID vaccine sweepstakes, including who can enter, how to sign up, what prizes are available and more.

“This is going to be a chance for Michiganders to get registered and to be eligible for $5 million in cash prizes and college scholarships,” Whitmer said.

The governor said the sweepstakes will be “a great tool in our arsenal to fight COVID.”

Michigan is dialing back its COVID-19 workplace rules as the state reopens.

The Michigan Occupational Safety and Health Administration announced the state’s rules will now align with Federal OSHA’s standards, starting Tuesday (June 22). The updated rules will be in effect until Dec. 22, 2021.

As a result, the emergency rules issued May 24 are rescinded. Those rules were announced two weeks after Michigan reached the milestone of 55% of eligible residents with at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

The updated MIOSHA emergency rules adopt the Federal OSHA ETS and focus on health care settings where known or suspected COVID patients might be present, the state announced. These workplaces might have a higher exposure risk for employees and need continued protections to mitigate the spread of COVID-19.

Michigan is lifting all of its COVID restrictions for capacity, masks and gatherings, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced.

On Tuesday (June 22), both indoor and outdoor settings in Michigan will increase to 100% capacity, and face masks will no longer be required.

Michigan was originally supposed to fully reopen July 1, but with more than 9 million vaccines administered and COVID cases plummeting, that timeline has been accelerated.

“Today is a day that we have all been looking forward to, as we can safely get back to normal day-to-day activities and put this pandemic behind us,” Whitmer said.

The curfew on Michigan restaurants and bars were lifted on June 1, the first step of the state’s new plan for fully reopening.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s office outlined a new version of the “MI Vacc To Normal” plan in May, which included the end of the curfew requirement for restaurants and bars, starting June 1.

Previously, all bars and restaurants were required to stop offering indoor dining by 11 p.m. The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services initially implemented a 10 p.m. curfew in November.

Additionally, restaurants don’t have to limit individual table capacity, which was at a maximum of 6 people per table.

“So June 1, and then July 1 -- those are the two steps,” Whitmer said. “We’ve collapsed the Vacc To Normal (plan) because it became very clear that it was important for us to give people sure dates and confidence that we can be safe doing this. So that’s why we’ve reconfigured the plan.”

Michigan is lifting mask requirements for most indoor and outdoor settings for fully vaccinated residents, matching newly issued guidance from the CDC.

The new order took effect on Saturday, May 15.

Under the updated MDHHS Gatherings and Mask Order, Michiganders who are outdoors will no longer need to wear a mask regardless of vaccination status.

While indoors, fully vaccinated Michiganders will no longer need to wear a mask, but residents who are not vaccinated, or have not completed their vaccinations, must continue to wear a mask or face covering to protect themselves and others.

After July 1, the broad indoor mask mandate will expire.

Michigan COVID-19 daily reported cases since July 15:

July 15 -- 294 new cases

July 16 -- 293 new cases

July 17 -- 257 new cases

July 18 -- 257 new cases

July 19 -- 257 new cases

July 20 -- 257 new cases

July 21 -- 432 new cases

July 22 --432 new cases

July 23 -- 431 new cases

July 24 -- 440 new cases

July 25 -- 440 new cases

July 26 -- 440 new cases

July 27 -- 442 new cases

July 28 -- 750 new cases

July 29 -- 750 new cases

July 30 -- 750 new cases

July 31 -- 652 new cases

Aug. 1 -- 651 new cases

Aug. 2 -- 651 new cases

Aug. 3 -- 651 new cases

Aug. 4 -- 1,320 new cases

Aug. 5 -- 1,321 new cases

Aug. 6 -- 1,321 new cases

Aug. 7 -- 906 new cases

Aug. 8 -- 907 new cases

Aug. 9 -- 907 new cases

Aug. 10 -- 1,393 new cases

Aug. 11 -- 1,393 new cases

Aug. 12 -- 1,564 new cases

Aug. 13 -- 1,563 new cases

Aug. 14 -- 1,185 new cases

Aug. 15 -- 1,185 new cases

Aug. 16 -- 1,184 new cases

Aug. 17 -- 1,345 new cases

Aug. 18 -- 1,345 new cases

Aug. 19 -- 2,098 new cases

Aug. 20 -- 2,099 new cases

Michigan COVID-19 daily reported deaths since July 15:

July 15 -- 5 new deaths

July 16 -- 6 new deaths (7 from past three days from vital records)

July 17 -- 4 new deaths

July 18 -- 4 new deaths

July 19 -- 4 new deaths

July 20 -- 2 new deaths (14 from past three days from vital records)

July 21 -- 7 new deaths

July 22 -- 7 new deaths

July 23 -- 7 new deaths (7 from past three days from vital records)

July 24 -- 5 new deaths

July 25 -- 5 new deaths

July 26 -- 5 new deaths

July 27 -- 4 new deaths (15 from past four days from vital records)

July 28 -- 6 new deaths

July 29 -- 6 new deaths

July 30 -- 7 new deaths

July 31 -- 7 new deaths

Aug. 1 -- 7 new deaths

Aug. 2 -- 6 new deaths

Aug. 3 -- 6 new deaths (10 from past four days from vital records)

Aug. 4 -- 1 new death

Aug. 5 -- 1 new death

Aug. 6 -- 2 new deaths (3 from past three days from vital records)

Aug. 7 -- 3 new deaths

Aug. 8 -- 3 new deaths

Aug. 9 -- 1 new death (6 from past three days from vital records)

Aug. 10 -- 12 new deaths

Aug. 11 -- 12 new deaths (12 from past two days from vital records)

Aug. 12 -- 15 new deaths

Aug. 13 -- 14 new deaths (14 from past two days from vital records)

Aug. 14 -- 6 new deaths

Aug. 15 -- 6 new deaths

Aug. 16 -- 7 new deaths (8 from past three days from vital records)

Aug. 17 -- 23 new deaths

Aug. 18 -- 23 new deaths (15 from past two days from vital records)

Aug. 19 -- 18 new deaths

Aug. 20 -- 19 new deaths (13 from past two days from vital records)

