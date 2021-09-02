Michigan COVID: Here’s what to know Sept. 2, 2021

Michigan is now reporting COVID-19 data on Monday, Wednesday and Friday.

DETROIT – Michigan reported 4,494 new cases of COVID-19 and 91 virus-related deaths Wednesday -- an average of 2,247 cases over the past two days.

Wednesday’s update brings the total number of confirmed COVID cases in Michigan to 951,192, including 20,347 deaths. These numbers are up from 946,698 cases and 20,256 deaths, as of Monday.

The deaths announced Wednesday include 36 identified during a Vital Records review.

Testing has increased to around 20,000 diagnostic tests reported per day on average, with the 7-day positive rate at 9.44% as of Wednesday, slightly higher than the previous week. The positive test rate has been steadily climbing since the end of June, when it was at its lowest. Hospitalizations have increased by 231% since July 1.

Cases are rising again in Michigan. The state’s 7-day moving average for daily cases was 1,925 on Wednesday -- a significant jump since the beginning of July. The 7-day death average was 26 on Wednesday. The state’s fatality rate is 2.2%. The state also reports “active cases,” which were listed at 39,500 on Wednesday.

Michigan has reported more than 9.5 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered as of Sunday, with 65.8% of 16+ residents having received at least one dose while 57.1% of 12+ residents are considered fully vaccinated.

According to Johns Hopkins University, more than 38 million cases have been reported in the U.S., with more than 632,200 deaths reported from the virus. Globally, more than 5 billion vaccine doses have been administered, including more than 363 million doses in the U.S. alone.

Worldwide, more than 213.9 million people have been confirmed infected and more than 4.4 million have died, according to Johns Hopkins University. The true numbers are certainly much higher, because of limited testing, different ways nations count the dead and deliberate under-reporting by some governments.

Detroit has opened up scheduling for residents with compromised immune systems to receive a third dose of the COVID-19 vaccination.

Residents must have been fully vaccinated for at least six months and have compromised immune systems to schedule an appointment for a third dose.

Third doses of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccinations, which were approved by the Centers For Disease Control and Prevention last week, will be offered at the TCF Center drive-thru to those with an appointment.

Read more here.

Michigan health officials are strongly recommending schools require universal masking when students return for in-person learning.

On Friday, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services updated its guidance for preventing the spread of COVID-19 within school buildings.

“Because many students have yet to be vaccinated and students under age 12 are not yet eligible, layered prevention measures, including universal masking, must be put in place for consistent in-person learning to keep kids, staff and families safe,” an MDHHS release says.

This update brings MDHHS guidance in line with that of the Centers For Disease Control and Prevention.

Read more here.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is now recommending that even vaccinated people wear masks indoors in parts of the United States where coronavirus is surging.

The CDC on Tuesday, July 27 cited new information about the ability of the delta variant to spread among vaccinated people. The CDC also recommended indoor masks for all teachers, staff, students and visitors to schools regardless of vaccination status.

The CDC said that in the United States most new infections are among unvaccinated people. But “breakthrough” infections, which generally cause milder illness, can occur in vaccinated people.

Learn more here.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer broke down the details of Michigan’s new COVID vaccine sweepstakes, including who can enter, how to sign up, what prizes are available and more.

“This is going to be a chance for Michiganders to get registered and to be eligible for $5 million in cash prizes and college scholarships,” Whitmer said.

The governor said the sweepstakes will be “a great tool in our arsenal to fight COVID.”

Here’s what to know.

Michigan is dialing back its COVID-19 workplace rules as the state reopens.

The Michigan Occupational Safety and Health Administration announced the state’s rules will now align with Federal OSHA’s standards, starting Tuesday (June 22). The updated rules will be in effect until Dec. 22, 2021.

As a result, the emergency rules issued May 24 are rescinded. Those rules were announced two weeks after Michigan reached the milestone of 55% of eligible residents with at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

The updated MIOSHA emergency rules adopt the Federal OSHA ETS and focus on health care settings where known or suspected COVID patients might be present, the state announced. These workplaces might have a higher exposure risk for employees and need continued protections to mitigate the spread of COVID-19.

Read more here.

Michigan is lifting all of its COVID restrictions for capacity, masks and gatherings, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced.

On Tuesday (June 22), both indoor and outdoor settings in Michigan will increase to 100% capacity, and face masks will no longer be required.

Michigan was originally supposed to fully reopen July 1, but with more than 9 million vaccines administered and COVID cases plummeting, that timeline has been accelerated.

“Today is a day that we have all been looking forward to, as we can safely get back to normal day-to-day activities and put this pandemic behind us,” Whitmer said.

Read more here.

The curfew on Michigan restaurants and bars were lifted on June 1, the first step of the state’s new plan for fully reopening.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s office outlined a new version of the “MI Vacc To Normal” plan in May, which included the end of the curfew requirement for restaurants and bars, starting June 1.

Previously, all bars and restaurants were required to stop offering indoor dining by 11 p.m. The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services initially implemented a 10 p.m. curfew in November.

Additionally, restaurants don’t have to limit individual table capacity, which was at a maximum of 6 people per table.

More: Michigan lifts more COVID restrictions: What’s changing

“So June 1, and then July 1 -- those are the two steps,” Whitmer said. “We’ve collapsed the Vacc To Normal (plan) because it became very clear that it was important for us to give people sure dates and confidence that we can be safe doing this. So that’s why we’ve reconfigured the plan.”

Michigan is lifting mask requirements for most indoor and outdoor settings for fully vaccinated residents, matching newly issued guidance from the CDC.

The new order took effect on Saturday, May 15.

Under the updated MDHHS Gatherings and Mask Order, Michiganders who are outdoors will no longer need to wear a mask regardless of vaccination status.

While indoors, fully vaccinated Michiganders will no longer need to wear a mask, but residents who are not vaccinated, or have not completed their vaccinations, must continue to wear a mask or face covering to protect themselves and others.

After July 1, the broad indoor mask mandate will expire.

Michigan COVID-19 daily reported cases since Aug. 15:

Aug. 16 -- 1,184 new cases

Aug. 17 -- 1,345 new cases

Aug. 18 -- 1,345 new cases

Aug. 19 -- 2,098 new cases

Aug. 20 -- 2,099 new cases

Aug. 21 -- 1,306 new cases

Aug. 22 -- 1,307 new cases

Aug. 23 -- 1,307 new cases

Aug. 24 -- 2,163 new cases

Aug. 25 -- 2,163 new cases

Aug. 26 -- 1,979 new cases

Aug. 27 -- 1,979 new cases

Aug. 28 -- 1,673 new cases

Aug. 29 -- 1,673 new cases

Aug. 30 -- 1,674 new cases

Aug. 31 -- 2,247 new cases

Sept. 1 -- 2,247 new cases

Michigan COVID-19 daily reported deaths since Aug. 1:

Aug. 1 -- 7 new deaths

Aug. 2 -- 6 new deaths

Aug. 3 -- 6 new deaths (10 from past four days from vital records)

Aug. 4 -- 1 new death

Aug. 5 -- 1 new death

Aug. 6 -- 2 new deaths (3 from past three days from vital records)

Aug. 7 -- 3 new deaths

Aug. 8 -- 3 new deaths

Aug. 9 -- 1 new death (6 from past three days from vital records)

Aug. 10 -- 12 new deaths

Aug. 11 -- 12 new deaths (12 from past two days from vital records)

Aug. 12 -- 15 new deaths

Aug. 13 -- 14 new deaths (14 from past two days from vital records)

Aug. 14 -- 6 new deaths

Aug. 15 -- 6 new deaths

Aug. 16 -- 7 new deaths (8 from past three days from vital records)

Aug. 17 -- 23 new deaths

Aug. 18 -- 23 new deaths (15 from past two days from vital records)

Aug. 19 -- 18 new deaths

Aug. 20 -- 19 new deaths (13 from past two days from vital records)

Aug. 21 -- 4 new deaths

Aug. 22 -- 4 new deaths

Aug. 23 -- 2 new deaths (5 from past three days from vital records)

Aug. 24 -- 19 new deaths

Aug. 25 -- 19 new deaths (10 from past two days from vital records)

Aug. 26 -- 34 new deaths

Aug. 27 -- 35 new deaths (42 deaths from past two days from vital records)

Aug. 28 -- 9 new deaths

Aug. 29 -- 9 new deaths

Aug. 30 -- 8 new deaths (6 from past three days from vital records)

Aug. 31 -- 45 new deaths

Sept. 1 -- 46 new deaths (36 from past two days from vital records)

