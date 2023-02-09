What’s Going Around: Increases in playground injuries, contagious illnesses, colds, sinus infections

Here’s our weekly round-up of what illnesses are spreading the most in Metro Detroit communities, according to our local doctors and hospitals.

Local doctors share their notes on What’s Going Around:

Wayne County: Viral illnesses, colds, bronchitis, influenza, viral croup, sinus infections

Dr. Ralph Scolari -- Emergency Center Medical Director, Corewell Health Wayne Hospital and Beaumont Emergency Center - Canton

“I’ve been seeing a lot more injuries – ankles, forearms, wrists, more falling issues. And it might be the result of the weather we’re having. I’ve seen quite a few kids with ankle and wrist injuries, playing at school, in the gym and on the playground. I think they’re getting outside more with the nicer weather. More of what I’m seeing is kids and teens. We haven’t been seeing much as far as RSV, influenza and COVID. We’re seeing a lot things coming in with sinusy-type congestions, but just viral.”

Sara Kayser -- Family Nurse Practitioner, CVS MinuteClinic in Grosse Pointe

“I actually have seen an uptick in Covid the past couple of weeks. Also mostly viral-type infections, not so much influenza, but more just other types of viruses that are presenting as sore throat, congestion, cough.”

Oakland County: Respiratory illnesses, influenza, Covid, stomach viruses, respiratory viruses

Dr. Susan Bork -- Director of Operations, Emergency Medicine, Corewell Health William Beaumont University Hospital in Royal Oak

“We are seeing continued flu-like illnesses (cough/respiratory), stomach viruses with diarrhea and vomiting, and more sore throats and step. Mental health issues are also on the rise, especially in our pediatrics. As for physical injuries, we are seeing a lot of slip and falls on ice leading to broken limbs and back-of-the-head wounds. To stay healthy, continue washing your hands and taking care of yourselves with good sleep, nutrition and exercise.”

Dr. Sanford Vieder -- Chief of Emergency, Corewell Health Farmington Hills Hospital

“We continue to see generally non-Covid, non-flu respiratory viruses. The volume of patients experiencing mental health challenges continues to touch our radar. Also, most recently we have seen an increase in slip and falls resulting in fractures due to icy conditions and inappropriate footwear. We encourage the community to exercise patience and caution when navigating slick surfaces.”

Washtenaw County: Upper respiratory infections, influenza, Covid, stomach viruses, respiratory viruses

Dr. Brad Uren -- Clinical Associate Professor of Emergency Medicine at Michigan Medicine

“Still seeing some URI/flu and covid. Overall stable in last few weeks and less than pre holiday peak. Minimal GI illness.”

Dr. Marisa Louie -- Medical Director of Children’s Emergency Services at Michigan Medicine

“Lots of GI illnesses with mostly viral induced vomiting and dehydration. There are always cases of viral respiratory illness too. We are seeing an uptick in visits over the past few days, will have to see how it pans out.”

Washtenaw County Health Department

“Influenza cases appear to be decreasing in Washtenaw County, however, Influenza A continues to circulate locally. Additional flu waves are possible. In the past few weeks, several influenza related deaths in Washtenaw County adults have been reported. The individuals were confirmed with Influenza A. Flu-related hospitalizations of Washtenaw residents are still elevated, but are decreasing. Most Influenza cases being reported in Washtenaw County are Influenza A.”

Monroe County: COVID, influenza, RSV

Macomb County: Influenza, COVID, stomach viruses, pink eye, bronchitis