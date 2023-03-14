Metro Detroit caregiving facility offers specialty services to those in need to give parents a break

The issue of caregiving is at the forefront of healthcare as more and more people take on the role of caring for loved ones. Often times the work is intensive, grueling and emotionally taxing, and caregivers are reluctant to seek respite and a time out for themselves. When the caregivers are the parents of disabled children, it’s often even more difficult to avoid burnout.

Southeastern Michigan has one single home that caters to children with disabilities so that parents and caregivers can get a break and the children themselves can get a break. The Judson Center’s Lahser Respite Home for Children has created breathing room for caregivers to regroup-re-boot and frankly survive.

Many may think no one wants to take care of their child and their problems, but Maria Torres, the home manager for the respite home, would say nothing is further from the truth.

The only one of its kind in Southeastern Michigan that accepts children between ages 6 and 17 for overnight and extended stays. This home is your home when you walk through the doors. It has comfortable living spaces, several playrooms, commons areas and most importantly, certified and experienced love and cares for children with special needs.

