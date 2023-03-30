What’s Going Around: Doctor’s offices see fewer patients as Metro Detroit schools are on spring break

Here’s our weekly round-up of what illnesses are spreading the most in Metro Detroit communities, according to our local doctors and hospitals.

Local doctors share their notes on What’s Going Around:

Wayne County: Strep throat, Covid, upper respiratory infections, stomach viruses, pink eye, sinus infections, ear infections

Dr. Nouh Mazloum -- Emergency center physician, Corewell Health’s Beaumont Emergency Center, Canton

“We’re seeing a lot of upper respiratory infections and viruses – cough, congestion – and gastrointestinal bugs, but very little COVID. It really hasn’t been warm out there for things to start blooming. But once it starts to warm up, we will start to see seasonal allergies, mostly in urgent cares or primary care offices. To avoid having to be seen and to help with seasonal allergies, people can try over-the-counter allergy medications, nasal rinses or nasal steroids, which are all over-the-counter now. When it warms up, in the emergency centers we really worry about falls, especially people doing spring cleaning, going on the roof, slipping and falling and breaking their back. People should be careful of ladders, too. Just be careful and don’t do something you’re not capable of.”

Dr. Jason Vieder -- Emergency Department, Henry Ford Health Medical Center, Plymouth

“We’re still seeing a little bit of COVID, but very little flu or RSV. There’s quite a bit of strep throat affecting the pediatric population.”

Oakland County: Stomach viruses, Covid, strep throat, sore throats, colds, asthma flare-ups

Dr. David Donaldson -- Chief of the Emergency Center, Corewell Health’s Beaumont Hospital, Troy

“We are seeing an increase in adolescent mental health concerns, I suspect secondary to the recent mass shooting events. And while respiratory illnesses have decreased, we are seeing a lot of gastroenteritis cases, most commonly known as the ‘stomach bug’ or ‘stomach virus.’ We are seeing these viruses especially in children.”

Jac Getzinger -- Assistant nurse manager for the Emergency Center, Corewell Health’s Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak

“There’s a COVID uptick this week. Not big, but an uptick. On average, we’re seeing more COVID this week than we did a week or two ago. It’s run-of-the-mill symptoms: cough, runny nose, upper respiratory, nothing severe. It could be from the great mixing bowl of Spring Break. I know there are a ton of people travelling. But we don’t know for sure. The other issue we’re seeing is gastro-related illness. It’s a byproduct of COVID sometimes, or just a bug. Nausea, vomiting, diarrhea: ‘NVD,’ as we call it, and belly pain. Just keep hydrated; it keeps your symptoms less severe. Typically, smaller, frequent sips for hydration help if you’re nauseous. If you’re really dehydrated, you want to move toward an electrolyte drink. My advice overall is stay hydrated, wash your hands and wear your mask.”

Dr. Rena Daiza -- Primary Care Physician, Henry Ford Medical Center Bloomfield Twp

“Lots of stomach bugs this week. They are typically spread by contact with an infected person or through contaminated food or water. Rest and rehydration are the mainstays of treatment and of course regular handwashing! As always, stay home if you are sick to avoid spreading illness to others.”

Emergency Department, Henry Ford West Bloomfield Hospital

“We continue to have Geriatric Trauma related to falls in which we have had broken noses, broken ankles and hips from the falls. We have had a lot of abdominal pain and behavioral health patients in the ED this week as well.”

Washtenaw County: Upper respiratory infections, bronchiolitis, croup, stomach viruses, COVID

Dr. Marisa Louie -- Medical Director of Children’s Emergency Services, Michigan Medicine

“Our numbers are lower this week, probably due to many of the local schools being on spring break. What we are seeing is a mixture of viral respiratory infections like bronchiolitis and croup, some GI infections still.”

Dr. Brad Uren -- Clinical Associate Professor of Emergency Medicine, Michigan Medicine

“Still some COVID and URIs. Little GI.”

MONROE COUNTY -- Stomach viruses, upper respiratory infections, strep throat

MACOMB COUNTY -- Upper respiratory infections, stomach viruses, strep throat, croup, bronchitis, spring allergies

Dr. Osama Fashho -- Emergency physician, McLaren Macomb

“Upper respiratory infections, caused by viral infections or allergy exacerbation, have been treated in significant volumes. Injuries sustained during household and physical activities have begun with the changing of the seasons. Though tapering off, cases of nausea, vomiting and diarrhea, symptomatic of gastroenteritis, are still being treated. Positive tests and complaints of COVID-19 symptoms have remained low.”

LIVINGSTON COUNTY -- Did not report this week