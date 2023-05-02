Studies show that lack of flossing can negatively contribute to heart health

Flossing your teeth can sometimes feel like a chore.

In fact, one survey found 14% of people would rather clean a toilet than floss their teeth.

But experts say it’s important for your dental health and to help protect your heart.

The connection may not be obvious, but studies find people with gum disease have two to three times the risk of having a heart attack or stroke.

You can reduce that risk with a simple string of floss.

Just over a third of American adults floss their teeth daily. Nearly a third say they never floss. Almost the same number of people lie to their dentist and say they do.

But skipping that step could be harming your heart.

“There’s a lot of studies that have talked about, at least for periodontal disease, the connection between gum disease and heart health,” said Dr. Sasha Ross from the Cleveland Clinic. “There’s really a very strong association between the two, where patients that have periodontal disease, they’re at a much greater risk for having heart disease, stroke, other issues like that.”

Research shows the association could be partly due to gum disease leading to inflammation and bacteria in the heart. An unhealthy diet and behaviors like smoking can also increase the risk of gum disease and heart trouble.

Doctor Ross says your dentist knows when you’re not flossing.

Some telltale signs can include bleeding or swollen gums, loose teeth, lots of plaque buildup, cavities, bad breath, and gum recession.

“I think a lot of people are never taught how to properly floss and what kind of floss to use, so at one of these visits we can work with you and show you how to do it,” said Ross. “Just make it part of your daily routine. I say it’s really good to floss once a day, so ideally you do it at night before you go to bed.”

If you have trouble flossing or aren’t willing to do it, it is highly recommended you try a water pick instead.