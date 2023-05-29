The importance of sunscreen: What types, ingredients to look for

Experts suggest wearing sunscreen all day long, especially during the sunny summer days. There is no question that excess sun exposure causes skin cancer.

But with so many brands and types of sunscreen to choose from, picking the right one can be overwhelming.

Dermatologist Dr. Steven Grekin, founder of the Grekin Skin Institute, says the the ingredients in sunscreen are the most important factors to consider when buying.

In 2021, a report identified benzene -- a chemical known to cause cancer -- in dozens of sunscreen and after-sun care products. Benzene is not an ingredient in sunscreen and its presence was a manufacturing issue, but experts say it’s still important to know what you’re buying and how to use it.

First, be sure to wear sunscreen every single day. Grekin recommends lotions over sprays.

“I think that spray-on sunscreens sell the convenience, but I really don’t think we’re very efficient at it,” Grekin said. “Anybody that’s ever tried to spray paint something knows that when we’re spraying with the can, we’re missing certain areas. The uniformity of coverage is not great. When you rub on a cream or a lotion, you absolutely see where it is, so you know you’re covering all of the areas.”

Grekin also recommends purchasing and using a sunscreen that has physical blocking agents in it.

“For me, it’s not about the brand, it’s about the ingredients,” Grekin said. “It’s zinc oxide and titanium dioxide, these are physical blocks.

“Chemical sunscreens try to absorb the rays and not allow them to get into your skin. I don’t want the rays even to penetrate. I don’t want any absorption, I want blockage. So I want titanium and zinc oxide,” he said.

Experts urge people to use a sunscreen with a 30 SPF or higher.

Also, be sure to check the expiration dates on your sunscreen. Don’t use sunscreen that has expired.

Grekin says to make sure you’re putting enough sunscreen on each time you apply it.

“Remember, to put [sunscreen] on a normal-sized human being, you need a shot glass full of sunscreen,” he said.

Sunscreen isn’t waterproof or sweat proof, and should be reapplied at least every two hours -- especially if you’re spending time in the water.