Air quality alert issued for Oakland, Macomb and Wayne counties

The air quality alert will be in effect until 1:15 p.m. Monday.

DETROIT - The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy has declared Monday an Ozone Action Day.

Pollutants are expected to be unhealthy for certain groups of people, officials said. The air quality alert is issued for all counties in southeast Michigan, which include Oakland, Macomb and Wayne.

An air quality alert has also been issued for St. Clair, Washtenaw, Lenawee and Monroe counties. The air quality alert will be in effect until 1:15 p.m. Monday.

People and businesses are urged to avoid activities which lead to ozone formation, officials said. These activities include refueling vehicles, using gasoline powered lawn equipment and charcoal lighter fluid.

Activities that are encouraged include carpooling, biking to work, delaying or combining errands and using water-based paints.

It is recommended that active children and adults, and people with respiratory diseases such as asthma, limit prolonged outdoor exertion.

For further information, visit the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy's home page here.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.