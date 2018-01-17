American Red Cross needs blood donors right now in Metro Detroit

DETROIT - The American Red Cross has an urgent need for blood and platelet donors and is calling on eligible blood donors of all types to give now and help save lives.

Area residents can help by donating at a Gardner-White blood drive on Thursday, Jan. 18 at the following seven locations:

Auburn Hills: 11 a.m. to 7:45 p.m., 4445 N. Atlantic Blvd. Auburn Hills, MI 48326

Canton: 11 a.m. to 7:45 p.m., 39453 Ford Road, Canton, MI 48187

Macomb: 11 a.m. to 7:45 p.m., 45300 Hayes Road, Macomb Twp., MI 48042

Warren: 11 a.m. to 7:45 p.m., 4400 E. 14 Mile Road, Warren, MI 48092

Waterford: 11 a.m. to 7:45 p.m., 4945 Dixie Hwy., Waterford, MI 48329

Taylor: 11 a.m. to 7:45 p.m., 7680 S. Telegraph Road, Taylor, MI 48180

Brighton: 11 a.m. to 7:15 p.m., 8393 Grand River Ave., Brighton, MI 48116

All who come to donate will receive a coupon for $50 off a Gardner White purchase of at least $399 and can enter a raffle for a chance to win a $500 Gardner White gift certificate. Drawings will be taking place at each of the seven blood drive locations.

Every two seconds someone in the U.S. needs blood. Accident and burn victims, heart surgery and organ transplant patients, and those receiving treatment for leukemia, cancer or sickle cell disease may all need blood.

How to donate blood

Simply download the American Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit redcrossblood.org (sponsor code: gardnerwhite) or call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) to make an appointment or for more information. All blood types are needed to ensure a reliable supply for patients. A blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification are required at check-in. Individuals who are 17 years of age in most states (16 with parental consent where allowed by state law), weigh at least 110 pounds and are in generally good health may be eligible to donate blood. High school students and other donors 18 years of age and younger also have to meet certain height and weight requirements.

Blood donors can now save time at their next donation by using RapidPass to complete their pre-donation reading and health history questionnaire online, on the day of their donation, prior to arriving at the blood drive. To get started and learn more, visit redcrossblood.org/RapidPass and follow the instructions on the site.

About the American Red Cross:

The American Red Cross shelters, feeds and provides emotional support to victims of disasters; supplies about 40 percent of the nation's blood; teaches skills that save lives; provides international humanitarian aid; and supports military members and their families. The Red Cross is a not-for-profit organization that depends on volunteers and the generosity of the American public to perform its mission. For more information, please visit redcross.org or cruzrojaamericana.org, or visit us on Twitter at @RedCross.



