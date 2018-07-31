American Red Cross offering gift cards for blood donations

The American Red Cross is offering an added incentive to donating blood, but you have to act fast.

Any donations made between now and August 30th will be rewarded with a $5 Amazon Gift Card, delivered via email after your donation is processed.

The Red Cross says they are experiencing an unusually significant shortage of all blood types this summer, but they are especially in need of O+, O- and AB- blood types.

The offer is good for any Red Cross location. Click here to find the location closest to you.

Restrictions

Some people may be ineligible to donate blood. The American Red Cross does not accept blood from anyone who falls into the following categories:

Suffering from a cold, the flu, or other types of illnesses

Iron deficiency

Not vaccinated against Influenza, Tetanus, or Meningitis

Recently traveled outside the United States

Some types of antibiotics and prescription medication

Contact the American Red Cross for more information, and you can click here to find a full, detailed list of all the restrictions and requirements.

