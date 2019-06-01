Beaumont offering free mammograms to uninsured, underinsured women in Metro Detroit

DEARBORN, Mich. - Uninsured and underinsured women can get free mammograms at several Beaumont Breast Care Centers in Metro Detroit.
The centers in Dearborn, Trenton and Wayne will provide the scans year-round.
A woman with a primary care physician must obtain a mammogram order from her primary care physician. If she doesn't have a primary care physician, she can still contact one of the three breast care centers to be referred to a Beaumont physician who will write the screening order and provide any follow-up care.
For more information about the program, contact the breast care centers:
- 313-438-7741, Beaumont Breast Care Center - Medical Park, Dearborn
- 734-362 6787, Beaumont Breast Care Center, Trenton, also known as the Karen Colina Wilson Smithbauer Breast Care Center
- 734-595-0375, Beaumont Breast Care Center, Wayne
