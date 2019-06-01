Health

Beaumont offering free mammograms to uninsured, underinsured women in Metro Detroit

Mammograms available in Dearborn, Trenton, Wayne

By Amber Ainsworth

Beaumont will provide free mammograms to unisured and underinsured women.

DEARBORN, Mich. - Uninsured and underinsured women can get free mammograms at several Beaumont Breast Care Centers in Metro Detroit.

The centers in Dearborn, Trenton and Wayne will provide the scans year-round.

A woman with a primary care physician must obtain a mammogram order from her primary care physician. If she doesn't have a primary care physician, she can still contact one of the three breast care centers to be referred to a Beaumont physician who will write the screening order and provide any follow-up care.

For more information about the program, contact the breast care centers:

  • 313-438-7741, Beaumont Breast Care Center - Medical Park, Dearborn
  • 734-362 6787, Beaumont Breast Care Center, Trenton, also known as the Karen Colina Wilson Smithbauer Breast Care Center
  • 734-595-0375, Beaumont Breast Care Center, Wayne

