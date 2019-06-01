Beaumont offering free mammograms to uninsured, underinsured women in Metro Detroit

Beaumont will provide free mammograms to unisured and underinsured women.

DEARBORN, Mich. - Uninsured and underinsured women can get free mammograms at several Beaumont Breast Care Centers in Metro Detroit.

The centers in Dearborn, Trenton and Wayne will provide the scans year-round.

A woman with a primary care physician must obtain a mammogram order from her primary care physician. If she doesn't have a primary care physician, she can still contact one of the three breast care centers to be referred to a Beaumont physician who will write the screening order and provide any follow-up care.

For more information about the program, contact the breast care centers:

313-438-7741, Beaumont Breast Care Center - Medical Park, Dearborn

734-362 6787, Beaumont Breast Care Center, Trenton, also known as the Karen Colina Wilson Smithbauer Breast Care Center

734-595-0375, Beaumont Breast Care Center, Wayne

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.