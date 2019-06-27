Blood donors needed at Ford Field today

DETROIT - The American Red Cross is holding a blood drive today at Ford Field in Detroit.

A spokeswoman for the Red Cross said they are "very low" in appointments today and are calling for more people to donate. They are taking walk-ins now until 7 p.m.

Donors will receive free Detroit Lions swag (pictured below). There is a rumor Lions players might be there today, too.

According to the Red Cross:

One pint can save up to three hospital patients lives

Every 2 seconds someone needs blood in America

1in 4 people will need blood in their lifetime

Detroit Lions swag

