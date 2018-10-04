UAW-Ford hosts free mammogram screenings for uninsured, underinsured women

DETROIT - In honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, UAW-Ford will host its fifth annual free mammogram program.

This year it will offer a five-day mobile mammogram screening for Metro Detroit's uninsured and underinsured women.

WHEN: Monday, Oct. 22, thru Friday, Oct. 26, 2018 - 8 a.m. – 4 p.m. daily.

WHERE: Northland Radiology, 20905 Greenfield, Suite 105, Southfield, MI 48075

Northland Radiology, 20905 Greenfield, Suite 105, Southfield, MI 48075 WHO: Uninsured and underinsured women, ages 40 and older, in the metro Detroit area can call 313-392-7398 between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. now to schedule a confidential screening. There will be 25 appointments available per day.

