Case of hepatitis A confirmed in worker at Woodhaven pizza restaurant

WOODHAVEN, Mich. - A case of hepatitis A has been confirmed in a food service worker at a pizza restaurant in Woodhaven, officials said.

The Wayne County Department of Health, Veterans and Community Wellness said the case was identified at MOD Pizza at 23071 Allen Road.

The restaurant was inspected Thursday and is open for business during the investigation. Health officials will be vaccinating employees at the restaurant.

Anyone who went to the restaurant between April 28 and May 12 should watch for hepatitis A symptoms, including abdominal pain, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, dark urine, clay-colored stool, fever, chills and yellow skin and eyes.

Hepatitis A symptoms can occur between 15 and 50 days after exposure and can last for several weeks to months. It can occasionally be fatal.

Customers who ate at MOD Pizza between April 28 and May 12 can get vaccinated by May 26 to prevent getting the disease, health officials said.

