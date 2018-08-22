CDC: More Michiganders died in 2017 from drug overdoses than traffic incidents and firearms combined

A study finds that despite the ability of medication-assisted treatment drugs like methadone and buprenorphine to save the lives of people who've overdosed on opioids, they continue to be underutilized.

MONROE, Mich. - A recent report from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) claims that in 2017, drug overdoses took the lives of more Michiganders than traffic incidents and firearms combined.

2,662 Michigan residents were killed by drug overdoses last year, according to the report. This is an 82 percent increase over the past five years and an eight percent increase from 2016. Experts have attributed the drastic spike to the increased potency of pain medications and more Michiganders having opioid/Schedule II prescriptions.

"The CDC’s findings are staggering and I am reminded of how crucial it is for us to take action to protect more Michiganders from opioid addiction,” said State Rep. Joe Bellino.

In April, Bellino introduced a bill to the Michigan Legislature aimed at addressing prescription drug abuse, especially among children and teens. House Bill 5857 would require opioids and other Schedule II drugs to be dispensed in Locking Prescription Vials. The bill states that vials would be required to have a locking cap that can only be opened with a combination code.

“House Bill 5857 is a step in the right direction because it will save lives and protect Michigan youth from starting the cycle of abuse,” said Bellino.

According to nonprofit group Families Against Narcotics, 960,000 children, nationwide, between the ages of 12 and 17 initiate prescription drug abuse each year. Experts say that pilfering -- the act of sneaking a small number of pills undetected -- is the leading cause of youth opioid abuse.

Current child-resistant vials have not been modified since they were created nearly 50 years ago, despite calls for improvement from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and the Bloomberg School of Public Health at Johns Hopkins.

“By requiring opioids and other highly addictive Schedule II drugs to be dispensed in locking prescription vials, HB 5857 will reduce pilfering and make it tougher for children and teens to access these addictive drugs,” said Bellino.

HB 5857 has received support from Families Against Narcotics, the Michigan Fraternal Order of Police, the Michigan Association for Local Public Health and the Eaton County Board of Commissioners.

