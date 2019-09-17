Chocolate milk could be banned in New York schools

Chocolate milk may soon be off limits at New York City schools.

Officials are looking at banning it from school breakfast and lunch. Experts say chocolate milk should not be banned, as kids need the calcium. They're currently served skim milk, which has more calories and more sugar.

Some parents feel there's no reason to remove the option.

"I don't think that it has to be banned. I think as parents it's something you can say you don't want your kids to consume -- 'don't drink chocolate milk at school,'" said Dionne Charles, a mother.

The Department of Education says the well-being of students is most important, and current meal options exceed USDA standards. So far, a final decision has not been made on the ban.

