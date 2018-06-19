CVS Pharmacy launches prescription delivery service nationwide

You can now get your prescription delivered right to your door.

CVS Pharmacy announced Tuesday the launch of their new prescription delivery service at every location nationwide.

Customers who wish to have their medications delivered directly to their mailbox, as quickly as the next day, can now request prescription delivery via the CVS Pharmacy app or by calling their neighborhood store and asking to have their prescriptions delivered.

"The national launch of our prescription delivery service, including the expansion of same-day delivery in five new markets, is delivering on our promise to make staying healthy simpler for every patient, regardless of where they live," said Kevin Hourican, President, CVS Pharmacy. "Through a fully customized digital experience, shoppers are now able to enjoy the convenience of CVS Pharmacy right at their doorstep. The rollout of delivery from nearly all of our 9,800 retail pharmacy locations nationwide represents another step forward for us in delivering innovative omnichannel solutions that help people on their path to better health."

CVS Pharmacy patients around the country can now opt to have their prescriptions delivered to their home, rather than going to the store to pick them up, giving them yet another convenient way to get their medications.

Customers can place orders for 1- to 2-day prescription delivery service via the CVS Pharmacy app or by calling their local neighborhood CVS Pharmacy. The delivery service charge is $4.99.

Along with eligible prescriptions, a selection of the most popular health and household items carried by CVS Pharmacy, including cold and flu remedies, allergy medications, pain relief, first aid, digestive health, vitamins, baby, personal and feminine care products, are also available to add to delivery orders, with new products being added frequently.

Same-day prescription delivery, which was introduced in New York City at the end of last year, has now expanded to Boston, Miami, Philadelphia, San Francisco and Washington, DC.

