Dearborn Heights police encourage residents to register as organ donors

DEARBORN HEIGHTS, Mich. - Wayne State Police Sgt. Collin Rose continues to help his communities through organs donated after his death.

"Sometimes, we simply cannot avoid life’s tragedies," Dearborn Heights Police Chief Lee Gavin said. "But thanks to the foresight and generosity of people like Sergeant Rose and those like him who are organ donors, a lot of people who are experiencing significant medical challenges will be the beneficiaries of his thoughtfulness."

Dearborn Heights Police Department has joined forces with dozens of other police departments by committing to offer their organs to those in need.

"I can’t think of a more appropriate way to honor the memories our fellow fallen heroes," Gavin said. "I would encourage everyone out there – not just those in the responder community, but everyone to seriously consider joining the growing list of folks who are saving lives by becoming organ donors."

According to the Gift of Life of Michigan, each donor can save up to eight lives by providing organs for transplant and improve the lives of up to 75 others through the gifts of tissues and corneas. Anyone can join the Michigan Organ Donor Registry, regardless of age or health history.

For more information, a website has been created for those who want to to honor first responders by joining the Donor Registry, go to GiftOfLifeMichigan.org or call 866-500-5801.

