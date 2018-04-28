Detroit Wayne Mental Health Authority installs drop boxes for National Drug Take Back Day

DETROIT - The Detroit Wayne Mental Health Authority (DWMHA) is installing drop boxes at several law enforcement agencies throughout Wayne County for National Drug Take Back Day, which the official observance is Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Despite Saturday's official observance, the county plans on providing drop boxes all year.

"DWMHA continues to offer resources and tools to safeguard Wayne County residents from drug misuse and abuse," said Willie Brooks, DWMHA president and CEO. "Working with our law enforcement partners, we are providing a sensible and secure means to dispose of prescription drugs year-round."

The drop boxes will be bright red and have the DMHWA logo on the side and front of it. These drop boxes prevent expired, unused and unwanted medications from being misused, being disposed of in our waterways, or being in the hands of young children. These drop boxes ensure the drugs are disposed of in an environmentally safe way.

In addition to these efforts, the University of Michigan's Michigan OPEN team is helping local partners to turn in prescription drugs. For those locations, click here.

Last October, Americans turned in 456 tons of prescription drugs at 5,321 drop off sites, according to the DEA. And since 2010, more than nine million pounds of pills have been turned in.

Pills can be anonymously submitted for disposal at all 28 Wayne County sites. For more information about disposing of prescription drugs, or about Saturday's National Drug Take Back Day event, go to takebackday.dea.gov. To find a drop box in your community, go to DWMHA.com/contact-us/map.

