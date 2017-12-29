Fitness Friday: New Year's deal with Life Time Fitness

DETROIT - For those looking to lose weight and get fit for the New Year, Life Time Fitness is offering a deal for those making the resolution.

Starting Friday, December 29, Life Time Fitness will be open to non-members on weekends to try out the clubs' Metro Detroit locations free of charge .

The "Commit to Fit" campaign is also offering signature classes for non-members to sample each Saturday through January.

For more information, click here.

