Fitness Friday: Detroit Fit at the Lexus Velodrome

The Lexus Velodrome is operated by a non profit called The Michigan Fitness Foundation. Their goal is to provide fitness for area residence with a focus on kids and seniors. (Photo: Sal Rodriguez)

DETROIT - The Lexus Velodrome can't be missed.

The giant dome sits just off I-75 in Detroit's midtown.

Built for cyclists, the Velodrome offers track classes as well as other fitness opportunities.

Detroit Fit, which operates inside the dome, offers an array of fitness classes that cost only $2.

Classes include Dance Fusion, Cardio Glide, Pilates and more.

Seniors are also invited in to walk around the track.

