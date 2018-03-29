DETROIT - As mentioned on Fitness Friday, GrindTime Fitness offers free sessions every Saturday.

They begin at 9 a.m.

GrindTime also offers group training sessions for $20 a month. There are also personal training sessions for a weekly fee.

There is also a motivational app available. To download, search "grindtime motivation" in your app store.

GrindTime Fitness is located on Wyoming Ave. in Northwest Detroit.

ADDRESS: 18451 Wyoming Ave., Detroit, MI 48221

Email 'grindtimefitnessllc@gmail.com' for more info and to sign up for classes.

