Fitness Friday: Pro running tips from Gazelle Sports

By Rhonda Walker - Anchor

Whether you're a beginner or an experienced marathon runner, it's always best to practice good form and safe running.

Gazelle Sports, a Michigan company and specialty store for runners, has some advice for anyone gearing up for a big run.

For starters, any fitness fanatic will tell you the best way to warm up is with a light jog.

Follow that with some light stretching of the legs (you don't want to feel a burn):

  • Lunges
  • High Knee Twists
  • Butt Kicks
  • Quad Stretch

When it comes to form, the professionals at Gazelle Sports has 3 critical steps:

  • When running, strike with the ball of your foot, not your heel
  • Keep your elbows to your side and move your arms like your putting your hands in your pockets 
  • Let gravity help: Fall forward as you run, don't lean

When you conquer the distance you want to go, don't stop right away. It's best to do a cool down run. This can be a light jog or face-paced walk for 5-10 minutes.

For more on what Gazelle Sports has to offer, including running camps and clinics, click here.

 

