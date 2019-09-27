Fitness Friday: Pro running tips from Gazelle Sports

Whether you're a beginner or an experienced marathon runner, it's always best to practice good form and safe running.
Gazelle Sports, a Michigan company and specialty store for runners, has some advice for anyone gearing up for a big run.
For starters, any fitness fanatic will tell you the best way to warm up is with a light jog.
Follow that with some light stretching of the legs (you don't want to feel a burn):
- Lunges
- High Knee Twists
- Butt Kicks
- Quad Stretch
When it comes to form, the professionals at Gazelle Sports has 3 critical steps:
- When running, strike with the ball of your foot, not your heel
- Keep your elbows to your side and move your arms like your putting your hands in your pockets
- Let gravity help: Fall forward as you run, don't lean
When you conquer the distance you want to go, don't stop right away. It's best to do a cool down run. This can be a light jog or face-paced walk for 5-10 minutes.
