Fitness Friday: Pro running tips from Gazelle Sports

Whether you're a beginner or an experienced marathon runner, it's always best to practice good form and safe running.

Gazelle Sports, a Michigan company and specialty store for runners, has some advice for anyone gearing up for a big run.

For starters, any fitness fanatic will tell you the best way to warm up is with a light jog.

Follow that with some light stretching of the legs (you don't want to feel a burn):

Lunges

High Knee Twists

Butt Kicks

Quad Stretch

When it comes to form, the professionals at Gazelle Sports has 3 critical steps:

When running, strike with the ball of your foot, not your heel

Keep your elbows to your side and move your arms like your putting your hands in your pockets

Let gravity help: Fall forward as you run, don't lean

When you conquer the distance you want to go, don't stop right away. It's best to do a cool down run. This can be a light jog or face-paced walk for 5-10 minutes.

For more on what Gazelle Sports has to offer, including running camps and clinics, click here.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.