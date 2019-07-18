Fitness Friday: Weapons 4 Weight Loss 42 Day Challenge

DEARBORN, Mich. - A Dearborn gym is challenging it's guests and getting results.

Nick Lopez, founder and owner of Weapons 4 Weight Loss, has his own weight-loss success story.

Since graduating high school in 2007, he's lost 80 pounds!

He contributes his success to his devotion to working out.

Now, he's sharing his success with others and hopes of helping them reach thier weight loss goals.

He's aslo offering a discount to Local 4 viewers: 25% off his 42 Day Challenge.

Want to learn more? Give them at a call at (313) 686-1989 and let them knwo you sqaw their segment on Local 4 News Today. Or email them at support@weapons4weightloss.com.

