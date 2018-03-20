Health

Girl Scout cookies ranked nutritionally from best to worst

By Local 4 - ClickOnDetroit news staff

Below is breakdown of NBC’s 2018 Girl Scout cookies from best to worst in terms of calories, fat and sugar content per serving:

  1. Shortbreak AKA Trefoils - 4 grams of sugar per serving, low in calories compared to other cookies
  2. Trios - nutrition-positive ingredients like whole-grain oats and peanut butter, and gluten-free
  3. Do-Si-Dos AKA Peanut Butter Sandwich - extra gram of dietary fiver, and has 6 grams of sugar
  4. Toffee-Tastic - made with rice flour  making it gluten-free, and faily low in calories and sugar
  5. Peanut Butter Patties AKA Tagalongs - vegan-friendly, but has no whole grains and contains partially hydrogenated oil
  6. Savannah Smiles - contains four different types of sugar
  7. Lemonades - vegan-friendly, less sugar than Savannah Smiles but more calories and fat
  8. Thanks-A-Lot - higher in calories and sugar than many of the other cookies
  9. Thin Mints - one of the highest in calories and sugar
  10. Caramel Delites AKA Samoas - lots of sugar, fat and calories, also containing partially hydrogenated oils
  11. Girl Scout S'mores - both versions have a lot of calories, fat and sugar

To take a more in depth look at the list, click here.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.