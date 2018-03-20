Girl Scout cookies ranked nutritionally from best to worst

Below is breakdown of NBC’s 2018 Girl Scout cookies from best to worst in terms of calories, fat and sugar content per serving:

Shortbreak AKA Trefoils - 4 grams of sugar per serving, low in calories compared to other cookies Trios - nutrition-positive ingredients like whole-grain oats and peanut butter, and gluten-free Do-Si-Dos AKA Peanut Butter Sandwich - extra gram of dietary fiver, and has 6 grams of sugar Toffee-Tastic - made with rice flour making it gluten-free, and faily low in calories and sugar Peanut Butter Patties AKA Tagalongs - vegan-friendly, but has no whole grains and contains partially hydrogenated oil Savannah Smiles - contains four different types of sugar Lemonades - vegan-friendly, less sugar than Savannah Smiles but more calories and fat Thanks-A-Lot - higher in calories and sugar than many of the other cookies Thin Mints - one of the highest in calories and sugar Caramel Delites AKA Samoas - lots of sugar, fat and calories, also containing partially hydrogenated oils Girl Scout S'mores - both versions have a lot of calories, fat and sugar

To take a more in depth look at the list, click here.

